All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 25, 2025

The British Museum says it is partly closed after a fired employee shut down IT systems

LONDON (AP) — The

JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
FILE - A worker holding an umbrella guides tourists at the British Museum, in Central London, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
FILE - A worker holding an umbrella guides tourists at the British Museum, in Central London, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — The British Museum, the country's most popular tourist attraction, was partially closed to the public on Saturday after an employee who had been fired broke in and shut down computer systems, museum management said.

The museum in central London, which attracts almost 6 million visitors a year, closed its temporary exhibitions and part of its permanent collection after the alleged attack on Thursday.

“An IT contractor who was dismissed last week trespassed into the museum and shut down several of our systems,” the museum said in a statement on Friday. “Police attended and he was arrested at the scene.

“We are working hard to get the museum back to being fully operational but with regret our temporary exhibitions have been closed today and will remain so over the weekend — ticket holders have been alerted and refunds offered.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called on Thursday evening “to reports that a man had entered the British Museum and caused damage to the museum’s security and IT systems.” It said a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage. He has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

The 266-year-old museum has had a rocky few years. It is still trying to track down some of more than 1,800 objects believed to have been stolen by a former curator and offered for sale online. Peter Higgs, who worked in the museum’s Greece and Rome department for 30 years, was fired in July 2023 and is being sued by the museum. He denies the allegations.

Museum director Hartwig Fischer resigned in August 2023, acknowledging the institution’s management failed to heed warnings that artifacts including gold jewelry, semi-precious gems and antiquities dating to the 15th century B.C. were being stolen from its collection and sold on eBay.

The museum, filled with treasures from around the world, is also facing growing pressure to return artifacts taken from other countries during the period of the British Empire – notably the Parthenon Marbles, 2,500-year-old sculptures that were removed from Athens in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin.

Greece has campaigned for decades for the marbles to be returned. The British Museum is banned by law from giving the sculptures back to Greece, but its leaders have held talks with Greek officials about a compromise, such as a long-term loan.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 25
How key Republican senators are responding to Trump allies' ...
WorldJan. 25
As schools in LA reopen, parents worry about harmful ash fro...
WorldJan. 25
The only person in the world with a functioning pig organ is...
WorldJan. 25
Big Tech wants to plug data centers right into power plants....

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump's stop in Las Vegas will focus on how he wants to eliminate taxes on tips
WorldJan. 25
Trump's stop in Las Vegas will focus on how he wants to eliminate taxes on tips
Fast food is a staple of American culture, but some of its workers struggle to survive
WorldJan. 25
Fast food is a staple of American culture, but some of its workers struggle to survive
Fast food is a staple of American culture, but some of its workers struggle to survive
WorldJan. 25
Fast food is a staple of American culture, but some of its workers struggle to survive
He's emboldened, he's organized and he's still Trump: Takeaways from the president's opening days
WorldJan. 25
He's emboldened, he's organized and he's still Trump: Takeaways from the president's opening days
Paul McCartney says he fears AI will rip off artists
WorldJan. 25
Paul McCartney says he fears AI will rip off artists
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis Finals
WorldJan. 25
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis Finals
Australian Open: Keys upsets 2-time champion Sabalenka in women's final for 1st Grand Slam title
WorldJan. 25
Australian Open: Keys upsets 2-time champion Sabalenka in women's final for 1st Grand Slam title
Yemen's Houthi rebels unilaterally release 153 war detainees, Red Cross says
WorldJan. 25
Yemen's Houthi rebels unilaterally release 153 war detainees, Red Cross says
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy