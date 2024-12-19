The best Christmas movies for every mood

‘Tis the season for spirited and winless debates about what the best Christmas movie is. No one needs us to remind you about the obvious holiday movies playing on repeat on cable, whether it's "It's a Wonderful Life", “Home Alone" or “Love, Actually," or even those holiday adjacent classics like “Eyes Wide Shut” and “The Godfather.” But perhaps you are looking to go beyond the obvious this year (sorry, “Christmas Story," “White Christmas” etc, etc).

Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr have you covered with the best Christmas films for every mood.

A movie that feels like a Christmas movie but isn’t, really

“Grand Budapest Hotel”: Truthfully, there’s nothing outside of a little snow to make Wes Anderson’s 2014 delight a Christmas movie. But I don’t think there’s another movie that better resembles the experience of opening a present than “Grand Budapest Hotel.” Unwrap Anderson’s intricate designs and the movie’s Russian doll-like narratives, and smile. (Available for digital rental) — Coyle

Best movie for feeling fancy

“Metropolitan” (1990): Who among us hasn’t dreamt of doing debutante season in New York? Maybe don’t answer that, but Whit Stillman’s “Metropolitan,” about a few privileged youths on the Upper East Side, is the ideal film to turn on when you’re craving something that feels like an elegant evening on the town but doesn't require breaking out the white tie and ball gowns. (Streaming on Criterion, MAX, Hulu and Prime Video) —Bahr

Best performance next to felt

“A Muppets Christmas Carol” (1992): It’s one thing to do Dickens with, you know, other humans. But Michael Caine gives an Oscar-worthy performance as Ebenezer Scrooge while sharing the screen with the likes of Beaker and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew. To be fair, though, Gonzo the Great and Rizzo the Rat are also really good in this. (Streaming on Disney+) — Coyle

Best Christmas cry

“The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (1964): Jacques Demy’s technicolor musical isn’t exclusively set at Christmas, but its final tearjerker scene at that snowy gas station is enough for me. The whole candy-colored experience, from Catherine Deneuve’s whimsical bows to Michel Legrand’s sweeping, melancholy score just feels right around the holidays. (Streaming on The Criterion Channel) —Bahr

The best L.A. Christmas movie

“Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”: Yuletide traditions don’t normally include a motormouth Robert Downey Jr., but Shane Black’s 2005 neo-noir black comedy is worth revisiting perennially whether or not it technically qualifies as a Christmas movie. In “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” about a thief-turned-actor in Los Angeles, Christmas is more of a decorative ornament set ironically against all the deliciously unwholesome seediness. (Available for digital rental) — Coyle

Best house swapping fantasy

“The Holiday” (2006): Ok, so the cozy English cottage isn’t real, but what is? The premise? The romances? Cameron Diaz’s sprint through snowy fields and country roads in stilettos? Mr. Napkin Head? (Actually, maybe Mr. Napkin Head). The thing is it doesn’t really matter, does it? Nancy Meyers’ romantic fantasy is never trying to be anything other than a delightful movie, a little too earnest, a little too glossy and an unabashed ode to the classic movies Meyers loves right down to Eli Wallach teaching a new generation about the “meet cute.” (Streaming on Hulu and Prime Video) —Bahr