All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 16, 2024

'The Bear' has a mirror image: Chicago crowns lookalike winner for show's star Jeremy Allen White

CHICAGO (AP) — “The Bear” has a mirror image.

AP News, Associated Press
The winner, Ben Shabad stands in front to cheers while attendees vote during a Jeremy Allen White look a like at contest at Humboldt Park, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
The winner, Ben Shabad stands in front to cheers while attendees vote during a Jeremy Allen White look a like at contest at Humboldt Park, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A trio of contestants gather for a photo during a Jeremy Allen White look a like at contest at Humboldt Park, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A trio of contestants gather for a photo during a Jeremy Allen White look a like at contest at Humboldt Park, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Attendees cheer and take photos during a Jeremy Allen White look a like at contest at Humboldt Park, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Attendees cheer and take photos during a Jeremy Allen White look a like at contest at Humboldt Park, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO (AP) — “The Bear” has a mirror image.

More than 50 contestants turned out Saturday in a Chicago park to compete in a lookalike contest vying to portray actor Jeremy Allen White, star of the Chicago-based television series “The Bear.”

Beyond the renown of being named White's unofficial body double, the winner walked away with $50 and a pack of cigarettes in recognition of the puff-prone character White plays in the series — Carmen “Carmy” Berzattoa — a young, award-winning chef from the glittery world of fine dining who returns to the Windy City to captain his family's dive sandwich shop.

On the show, the character is sometimes referred to as the “Bear,” and the chef had dreams of owning a fine dining restaurant that would carry that name.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As hundreds looked on and cheered, the prize went to 37-year-old mental health therapist Ben Shabad, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve done all week,” said Shabad, who was hoisted into the air in the middle of the crowd, a crown perched upon his head, the pack of cigarettes clutched in one hand.

Most of the wannabe doppelgangers were white men, but some women and people of different ethnicities got in on the fun, the newspaper said. There was even a toddler White lookalike.

Organizers were surprised by the big turnout, which included Jeremy Allen White fan Alexis Kline.

“He’s like a Roman god to me,” Kline said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy