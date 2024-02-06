The 49ers have suspended De'Vondre Campbell for final 3 games

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers suspended linebacker De’Vondre Campbell for the rest of the regular season Monday after he refused to enter a game after losing his starting job.

The news came four days after Campbell's refusal to go into a game against the Los Angeles Rams was decried by coaches and teammates as a “selfish” act. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Campbell would no longer be part of the team, with the only question whether that would be by a suspension or an outright release.

The team opted for the suspension. The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows teams to suspend a player for up to four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the team and fine them one week's pay.

“We have suspended De’Vondre Campbell for three games due to conduct detrimental to the team. We will have no further comment on the matter,” general manager John Lynch said in a statement.

Campbell makes about $67,000 in base salary each week under the one-year $5 million contract he signed in March. Campbell also will miss the chance to earn $60,000 in weekly roster bonuses and the Niners could try to recoup about $111,000 from Campbell's signing bonus.

Had the 49ers waived Campbell, he would have had the opportunity to be claimed or sign with another team.

Campbell had started 12 of the first 13 games of the season and played 90% of defensive snaps for the 49ers but was benched Thursday night after Dre Greenlaw came back for his first game since tearing his left Achilles tendon in last season’s Super Bowl.

When the 49ers wanted to put Campbell in the game in the third quarter because Greenlaw was sidelined with soreness in his Achilles tendon, Campbell refused, something Shanahan said has never happened to him in his time as a head coach or an assistant in the NFL.