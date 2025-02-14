All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 14, 2025

Texas judge fines New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a woman near Dallas

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Texas judge on Thursday fined a New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a woman near Dallas in one of the first challenges in the U.S. to “shield laws” enacted in Democratic-controlled states where abortion is legal.

ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press
FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a press conference in the Queens borough of New York, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a press conference in the Queens borough of New York, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Texas judge on Thursday fined a New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a woman near Dallas in one of the first challenges in the U.S. to “shield laws” enacted in Democratic-controlled states where abortion is legal.

The ruling was handed down on the same day New York Gov. Kathy Hochul rejected a request from Louisiana to extradite the same doctor, Dr. Maggie Carpenter, who was charged in that state with prescribing abortion pills to a pregnant minor.

Unlike Louisiana, Texas did not file criminal charges against Carpenter but accused her in a December lawsuit of violating state law by prescribing abortion medication via telemedicine. Texas has one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation.

State District Judge Bryan Gantt issued a $100,000 fine against Carpenter and ordered her to pay attorney’s fees.

Earlier Hochul, a Democrat, said she will not honor Louisiana's request to arrest and send the doctor to Louisiana after she was charged with violating the southern state's strict anti-abortion law.

“I will not be signing an extradition order that came from the governor of Louisiana,” Hochul said at a news conference in Manhattan. “Not now, not ever.”

She also said she sent out a notice to law enforcement in New York that instructed them to not cooperate with out-of-state warrants for such charges.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The case against Carpenter appears to be the first instance of criminal charges against a doctor accused of prescribing abortion pills to another state.

Pills have become the most common method of abortion in the U.S. and are at the epicenter of political and legal fights over abortion access following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The showdown between New York and Louisiana over Carpenter is expected to result in a court case that could test New York's so-called shield law, which gives legal protections to doctors who prescribe abortion medication to conservative states where abortions are banned or otherwise limited. Other Democratic-controlled states have similar shield laws.

Prosecutors in West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, indicted Carpenter on charges that she violated the state's near-total abortion ban, which allows physicians convicted of performing abortions, including one with pills, to be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.

Louisiana authorities said the girl who received the pills experienced a medical emergency and had to be transported to the hospital. The girl's mother was also charged and has turned herself in to police.

In a videotaped statement Thursday, Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said “there is only one right answer in this situation, and it is that that doctor must face extradition to Louisiana where she can stand trial and justice will be served.”

Landry's office did not immediately return an emailed request for comment sent after Hochul refused the extradition request.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 14
Former Arkansas Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, who stepped down in the...
WorldFeb. 13
Trump administration lays off probationary government worker...
WorldFeb. 13
Why asteroid 2024 YR4 is unlikely to hit Earth in 2032 and h...
WorldFeb. 13
Goodyear Blimp at 100: From Ronald Reagan to Ice Cube, 'floa...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Federal judge pauses President Trump's order restricting gender-affirming care for trans youth
WorldFeb. 13
Federal judge pauses President Trump's order restricting gender-affirming care for trans youth
Trump wants denuclearization talks with Russia and China, hopes for defense spending cuts
WorldFeb. 13
Trump wants denuclearization talks with Russia and China, hopes for defense spending cuts
Manhattan US attorney resigns after refusing orders to drop case against New York City Mayor Adams
WorldFeb. 13
Manhattan US attorney resigns after refusing orders to drop case against New York City Mayor Adams
Trump signs a plan for reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners, ushering in economic uncertainty
WorldFeb. 13
Trump signs a plan for reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners, ushering in economic uncertainty
Trump’s call with Putin ends U.S. efforts to isolate Russia
WorldFeb. 13
Trump’s call with Putin ends U.S. efforts to isolate Russia
What causes mudslides, and what can be done to lessen the danger?
WorldFeb. 13
What causes mudslides, and what can be done to lessen the danger?
Some people didn't know they had a bird flu infection, study of veterinarians suggests
WorldFeb. 13
Some people didn't know they had a bird flu infection, study of veterinarians suggests
What's an atmospheric river? A pineapple express? AP explains the weather phenomenon
WorldFeb. 13
What's an atmospheric river? A pineapple express? AP explains the weather phenomenon
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy