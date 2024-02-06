All sections
WorldJanuary 1, 2025

Texas avoids huge upset, beats Arizona State 39-31 in double overtime in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (AP) — Texas avoided the first big upset of the College Football Playoff, hitting a fourth-and-long touchdown pass to keep the game going and beating Arizona State 39-31 in double overtime when an interception by Andrew Makuba finally ended a Peach Bowl quarterfinal classic Wednesday.

PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona State wide receiver Melquan Stovall (5) during overtime in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. Texas won 39-31 in two overtime periods. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona State wide receiver Melquan Stovall (5) during overtime in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. Texas won 39-31 in two overtime periods. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) hits Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) during the second half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) hits Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) during the second half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs into Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) during the second half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs into Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) during the second half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas; Bert Auburn (45) misses a field goal in the closing seconds during of regulation in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game against Arizona State, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Texas; Bert Auburn (45) misses a field goal in the closing seconds during of regulation in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game against Arizona State, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona State defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates the missed field goal attempt by Texas during the second half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Arizona State defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates the missed field goal attempt by Texas during the second half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona State linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) and Montana Warren (9) celebrate a missed field goal by Texas during the second half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Arizona State linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) and Montana Warren (9) celebrate a missed field goal by Texas during the second half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the second half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the second half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cam Skattebo led the Sun Devils back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter and put his team ahead for the first time all day with a 3-yard touchdown run to start overtime against No. 4 Texas (13-2).

Cam Skattebo led the Sun Devils back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter and put his team ahead for the first time all day with a 3-yard touchdown run to start overtime against No. 4 Texas (13-2).

No. 10 Arizona State — a two-touchdown underdog — was on the verge of winning when Texas faced fourth-and-13 on its first overtime possession. But Quinn Ewers found Matthew Golden breaking free behind two defenders to haul in a 28-yard touchdown.

After moving to the opposite end of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Ewers threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Helms on the very next play, followed by a 2-point conversion pass to Golden.

The Longhorns finally put Arizona State (11-3) away when Makuba picked off Sam Leavitt's pass at the 3 to end the game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

