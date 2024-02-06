All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 8, 2025

Tents arrive for survivors of earthquake in high-altitude, wintry Tibet that killed 126

BEIJING (AP) — Rescue workers in the cold, high-altitude Tibet region in western China searched for more survivors and victims Wednesday, one day after

AP News, Associated Press
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers transfer the injured at Zhacun Village of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2025. (Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers transfer the injured at Zhacun Village of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2025. (Xinhua via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers check on an injured resident in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Liu Yousheng/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers check on an injured resident in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Liu Yousheng/Xinhua via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, medical workers treat injured people at the temporary tents set up at the People's Hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, medical workers treat injured people at the temporary tents set up at the People's Hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers conduct search and rescue for survivors in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Jigme Dorje/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers conduct search and rescue for survivors in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Jigme Dorje/Xinhua via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers conduct search and rescue for survivors in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Liu Yousheng/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers conduct search and rescue for survivors in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Liu Yousheng/Xinhua via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, first responders perform rescue work at a village in Changsuo Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025 (Hu Zikui/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, first responders perform rescue work at a village in Changsuo Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025 (Hu Zikui/Xinhua via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIJING (AP) — Rescue workers in the cold, high-altitude Tibet region in western China searched for more survivors and victims Wednesday, one day after a strong earthquake leveled thousands of houses and killed at least 126 people.

Tents, quilts and other relief items were being delivered to provide shelter for those whose homes are uninhabitable or unsafe. Temperatures fell well below freezing overnight in an area with an average altitude of about 4,200 meters (13,800 feet).

The confirmed death toll stood at 126 with another 188 injured as of Tuesday evening. The earthquake struck about 75 kilometers (50 miles) from Mount Everest and the border with Nepal, where the shaking sent people running out of their homes in the capital Kathmandu.

The dead included at least 22 of the 222 residents of Gurum, the village's Communist Party chief Tsering Phuntsog told the official Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday. The victims included his 74-year-old mother, and several other of his relatives remained buried in the debris.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Even young people couldn’t run out of the houses when the earthquake hit, let alone old people and children,” Tsering Phuntsog said.

More than 3,600 houses collapsed, according to a preliminary survey and 30,000 residents had been relocated, Xinhua said, citing the city government in Shigatse, which is called Xigaze in Chinese.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has 1,850 rescuers on the ground, state broadcaster CCTV said, along with firefighters and others.

More than 500 aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake, which the U.S. Geological Survey said was magnitude 7.1. China's earthquake center recorded a magnitude of 6.8.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 8
CNN defamation trial comes at a rough time for legacy media ...
WorldJan. 8
Jimmy Carter's woodworking, painting and poetry reveal an in...
WorldJan. 8
Hostages in Gaza endure another winter as their families ple...
WorldJan. 8
Jimmy Carter continues to lie in state at Capitol Rotunda ah...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
California governor says Pacific Palisades wildfire has destroyed many structures as winds kick up
WorldJan. 8
California governor says Pacific Palisades wildfire has destroyed many structures as winds kick up
Stock market today: Asian shares slip after Wall St slumps despite strong US economic data
WorldJan. 8
Stock market today: Asian shares slip after Wall St slumps despite strong US economic data
Jimmy Carter eulogized by Kamala Harris and others as 39th president returns to Washington
WorldJan. 8
Jimmy Carter eulogized by Kamala Harris and others as 39th president returns to Washington
Elk on a shelf: Colorado wildlife officials rescue elk tangled in rope on ice climbing route
WorldJan. 8
Elk on a shelf: Colorado wildlife officials rescue elk tangled in rope on ice climbing route
US Justice Department accuses six major landlords of scheming to keep rents high
WorldJan. 7
US Justice Department accuses six major landlords of scheming to keep rents high
PHOTO COLLECTION: California Wildfires
WorldJan. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: California Wildfires
See photos of fire, smoke and flight as wildfires race across Southern California
WorldJan. 7
See photos of fire, smoke and flight as wildfires race across Southern California
Why Greenland? Remote but resource-rich island occupies a key position in a warming world
WorldJan. 7
Why Greenland? Remote but resource-rich island occupies a key position in a warming world
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy