WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight years since its historic first march, the Women's March is returning Saturday to the nation's capital just before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Rebranded and reorganized, the rally has a new name — the People's March — as a means to broaden support, especially during a reflective moment for progressive organizing after Trump's decisive win in November. The Republican takes the oath of office Monday.

Women outraged over Trump's 2016 presidential win flocked to Washington in 2017 and organized large rallies in cities throughout the country, building the base of a grassroots movement that became known as the Women's March. The Washington rally alone attracted over 500,000 marchers, and millions more participated in local marches around the country, marking one of the largest single-day demonstrations in U.S. history.

This year, the march is expected to be about one-tenth the size of the first one and comes amid a restrained moment of reflection as many progressive voters navigate feelings of exhaustion, disappointment and despair after Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss. The comparative quiet contrasts sharply with the white-knuckled fury of the inaugural rally as massive crowds shouted demands over megaphones and marched in pink pussyhats in response to Trump's first election win.

“The reality is that it’s just hard to capture lightning in a bottle," said Tamika Middleton, managing director at the Women’s March. “It was a really particular moment. In 2017, we had not seen a Trump presidency and the kind of vitriol that that represented.”