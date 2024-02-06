NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says counties severely impacted by Hurricane Helene will soon be able to access a new $100 million loan program designed to help clear debris and repair damaged water systems.

Lee announced the program, dubbed the Helene Emergency Assistance Loan or HEAL program, on Thursday. The Republican says the no-interest loans will go toward communities while they wait for federal reimbursements.

"Federal dollars will be available later, but these communities need immediate relief,” Lee said in a statement. “Tennessee’s record of fiscal conservatism has placed us in a strong financial position to make government work for the people and step up to help in this time of need.”