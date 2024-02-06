Tennessee remains No. 1 after a quiet holiday week in the AP Top 25.

The Volunteers received 41 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday. No. 2 Auburn had 20 first-place votes, with Iowa State, Duke and Alabama rounding out the top five.

The Tigers gained ground on Tennessee’s No. 1 spot last Monday and did it again this week despite not playing, picking up eight additional first-place votes.

The top 13 teams remained unchanged following a week in which 12 ranked teams didn't play.

Tennessee won its lone game of Christmas week, beating Middle Tennessee 82-64 last Monday night to retain the No. 1 spot for the third straight week.

Tennessee is among four unbeatens left in men’s Division I basketball, including three from the Southeastern Conference, joining No. 6 Florida (10-0)and No. 12 Oklahoma (10-0). Drake (9-0) also begins this week undefeated.

The Gators beat Stetson 85-45 and the Sooners knocked off Prairie View 89-67.

The SEC continued to dominate the Top 25, with No. 6 Florida giving the league four of the top six.

UCLA's rise

Most of the AP Top 25 teams in action last week went up against schools from smaller conferences.

Not UCLA and Gonzaga.