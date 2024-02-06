All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 23, 2024

Tennessee and Auburn remain 1-2 in AP Top 25 poll featuring 10 SEC teams

Tennessee and Auburn remained Nos. 1-2 atop

AARON BEARD, Associated Press
Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (11) shoots past Western Carolina forward Marcus Kell (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (11) shoots past Western Carolina forward Marcus Kell (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Auburn forward Johni Broome rebounds a ball against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
Auburn forward Johni Broome rebounds a ball against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa State guard Curtis Jones (5) drives past Morgan State forward Jaden Martin (9) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State guard Curtis Jones (5) drives past Morgan State forward Jaden Martin (9) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates his teammates scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates his teammates scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama head coach Nate Oats reacts to a score against Kent State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Alabama head coach Nate Oats reacts to a score against Kent State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, fights for control of the ball with Kentucky's Lamont Butler as Evan Mahaffey, right, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, fights for control of the ball with Kentucky's Lamont Butler as Evan Mahaffey, right, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Purdue head coach Matt Painter talks with guard C.J. Cox (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
Purdue head coach Matt Painter talks with guard C.J. Cox (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Carolina's Seth Trimble (7) drives past UCLA's Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
North Carolina's Seth Trimble (7) drives past UCLA's Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tennessee and Auburn remained Nos. 1-2 atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. It's a fitting spot for a pair of Southeastern Conference teams considering the league put 10 teams into Monday's AP Top 25.

The Volunteers (11-0) and Tigers (11-1) spent a third straight week in the same position, and it marked a fourth consecutive week for Auburn sitting at No. 2. They were part of a top 10 that featured the same top-10 programs, though slightly reshuffled with Kentucky tumbling six spots to No. 10 after a loss to Ohio State.

The poll also featured four additions that previously had been ranked this season, including No. 19 Mississippi State and No. 23 Arkansas to add to the SEC's season-long hauls.

The SEC thrice had as many as nine ranked teams this season, including in the preseason poll. This is the first time since at least the start of the 2012-13 season that one league had 10 ranked teams.

Iowa State was third, followed by Duke and Alabama to round out the top five. Florida, Kansas, Marquette and Oregon followed, with those teams all moving up one spot given the Wildcats' fall to 10th.

Rising

San Diego State had the biggest jump among last week's ranked teams, rising three spots to No. 20, while No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 17 Cincinnati and No. 18 Michigan State all climbed two spots. In all, 11 teams rose at least one spot this week.

Sliding

While Kentucky took the week's biggest tumble, No. 21 Purdue and No. 22 UCLA also slid multiple spots. The Boilermakers fell five places after a lopsided loss to Auburn, while the Bruins fell four spots after blowing a 16-point lead and falling by two against an unranked North Carolina team that opened the year at No. 9.

No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 14 Gonzaga also slid one spot to round out the downward movers.

Status quo

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Five teams held their positions from last week, starting with the Volunteers, Tigers and Cyclones at the top. Two-time reigning national champion UConn (No. 11) and Houston (No. 15) also stayed in place.

Welcome

No. 24 Illinois and No. 25 Baylor joined Mississippi State and Arkansas as the week's new arrivals and poll returnees.

The Bears were the highest ranked of that group this year, opening the year at No. 8 and spending five weeks in the poll. The Razorbacks started at No. 16 and spent four weeks in the poll, while the Bulldogs and Illini have each had a pair of one-week stints in November and December.

Farewell (for now)

Memphis (No. 21), Dayton (No. 22), Michigan (No. 24) and Clemson (No. 25) fell out of the poll to make room for the new teams.

Conference watch

While the SEC gobbled up spots, the AP Top 25 featured teams from a total of only seven leagues.

The Big Ten — headlined by ninth-ranked new league member Oregon — had five teams to join the Big 12 for second behind the SEC, while the Big East was the only other league with at least two ranked teams.

The Atlantic Coast, West Coast and Mountain West conferences each had one ranked team.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up  here. AP college basketball:   https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll  and  https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 23
Nigerian agency 'failed completely' to clean up oil damage d...
WorldDec. 23
Victims and families react as Biden spares the lives of 37 f...
WorldDec. 23
New York City police working to ID woman set ablaze in subwa...
WorldDec. 23
AI will eavesdrop on world's wildest places to track and hel...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump again calls to buy Greenland after eyeing Canada and the Panama Canal
WorldDec. 23
Trump again calls to buy Greenland after eyeing Canada and the Panama Canal
Nigerian agency 'failed completely' to clean up oil damage despite funding, leaked files say
WorldDec. 23
Nigerian agency 'failed completely' to clean up oil damage despite funding, leaked files say
France observes a day of mourning for victims of Cyclone Chido in its Mayotte territory off Africa
WorldDec. 23
France observes a day of mourning for victims of Cyclone Chido in its Mayotte territory off Africa
House Ethics Committee expected to release long-anticipated Matt Gaetz report Monday
WorldDec. 23
House Ethics Committee expected to release long-anticipated Matt Gaetz report Monday
Shohei Ohtani wins 3rd AP Male Athlete of the Year award, tying Michael Jordan for 1 shy of record
WorldDec. 23
Shohei Ohtani wins 3rd AP Male Athlete of the Year award, tying Michael Jordan for 1 shy of record
Congress is looking to ban Chinese drones that are widely used in US. What to know about the debate
WorldDec. 23
Congress is looking to ban Chinese drones that are widely used in US. What to know about the debate
Biden gives life in prison to 37 of 40 federal death row inmates
WorldDec. 23
Biden gives life in prison to 37 of 40 federal death row inmates
How faith communities can be welcoming of believers with disabilities this holiday season and beyond
WorldDec. 23
How faith communities can be welcoming of believers with disabilities this holiday season and beyond
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy