ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico were without power Thursday as the first major winter storm of the season rolled across the northern two-thirds of the state, bringing with it snow and fierce winds that forced schools and government offices to close.

Dozens of crews with Public Service Co. of New Mexico were mobilized to address widespread outages that had been reported overnight and in the early morning hours from Albuquerque to Santa Fe and beyond. The utility urged residents to be patient.

“We know any time without power is frustrating,” the company said in messages to customers.

Some school districts that initially considered holding virtual lessons ended up canceling class because of power outages. Other schools in Santa Fe and Los Alamos opted for a snow day, citing the significant amount that had fallen overnight and what was expected over the next day.

Plows were busy trying to keep major highways clear, but state police announced midday that Interstate 25 just south of the Colorado border was closed in both directions.