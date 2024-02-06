WASHINGTON (AP) — A crash between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter has killed teen figure skaters returning from a national meet with their mothers and coaches, as well as a group of union steamfitters from the Washington, D.C. area.

They were among 60 travelers and four crew members on board the flight late Wednesday when it collided with a Blackhawk helicopter that was carrying three soldiers. It appears all on board both aircraft were killed when the plane and helicopter collided over the Potomac River, officials say.

Authorities were searching for remains Thursday as communities grieved. Skating organizations in Philadelphia and the Washington area also said some of their young athletes had been aboard the plane.

“A lot of us are in a great deal of pain and a lot of us are in a great deal of disbelief,” said Adam Blake, a Boston-based choreographer for Disney on Ice who knew the passengers from the Skating Club of Boston.

“My heart is breaking 10 times over,” he said.

Several athletes on the flight had attended a development camp held after the U.S. Figure Skating Championships ended Sunday in Wichita, Kansas. Faith leaders held a vigil Thursday in the city council chambers.

“The only way we will get through this is together,” said Rev. Pamela Hughes Mason of Wichita's St. Paul AME Church.

Wichita Skating Center manager Sean O'Reilly said the championships brought a “groundswell of positivity," enthusiastic parents and young athletes from across the U.S. He was “gutted” to learn some of those skaters had been killed.

American Airlines set up a hotline as well as centers in Washington and Wichita for people searching for information about family members who may have been aboard Wednesday's downed flight. The hotline can be reached at 1-800 679 8215.

Here’s what we know about who was killed in Wednesday night’s crash:

From the Skating Club of Boston

Skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane were among those killed, along with their mothers, and coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, said Doug Zeghibe, CEO of the Skating Club of Boston, during a Thursday news conference.

Han and Lane were returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Lane, about 16 years old, and Han were traveling with their mothers, Jin Han and Christine Lane, Zeghibe said.

“We watched Jinna just grow up here from just a tiny little tyke into this amazingly mature 13 year old,” he said. “A great performer, a great competitor, and off the ice, a great kid.”

Lane, who was from Barrington, Rhode Island, took part in his first professional show in December with Elin Schran's company, Joy Skate Productions, she said.