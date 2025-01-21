WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Some might call it the “American Idol” of ballet dancing.

More than 400 hundred young ballet dancers from the Northeast gathered in Massachusetts with the hopes of winning a prestigious scholarship at the Youth America Grand Prix auditions. The four-day competition at a historic theater in Worcester, Massachusetts, is also one of the places where future ballet stars are scouted and go on to perform at the American Ballet Theatre, the Paris Opera Ballet and the New York City Ballet.

“I love performing for people and becoming like a character when I dance,” said Karli Wilkinson, a 15-year-old from Dighton, Massachusetts, who was warming up under the watchful eye of her mother, Ashley Wilkinson. Her makeup and brown costume was meant to evoke a desert theme from another planet since her performance would be to the music from the movie “Dune.”

“I don’t really think about how many people are in the audience,” she added. “I don’t get too nervous. I mostly get excited.”

Dressed in colorful outfits and their hair often tied in buns, the dancers ages 9 to 19 mingled about as they waited to take the stage. One after another in rapid-fire succession, they were called out by their number and performed solos lasting several minutes.