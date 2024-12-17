All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 17, 2024

Tech consultant found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco jury on Tuesday found a tech consultant guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, which carries a sentence of 16 years to life.

JANIE HAR, Associated Press
FILE - Mahnaz Tayarani, mother of Nima Momeni, takes a breath while at the Hall of Justice during the murder trial of Momeni on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Minh Connors, File)
FILE - Mahnaz Tayarani, mother of Nima Momeni, takes a breath while at the Hall of Justice during the murder trial of Momeni on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Minh Connors, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Defense attorneys Saam Zangeneh, center left, and Bradford Cohen, center right, speak to reporters after exiting the courtroom at the Hall of Justice for the murder trial of Nima Momeni, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
FILE - Defense attorneys Saam Zangeneh, center left, and Bradford Cohen, center right, speak to reporters after exiting the courtroom at the Hall of Justice for the murder trial of Nima Momeni, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes his way into the courtroom for his arraignment in San Francisco, May 2, 2023. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes his way into the courtroom for his arraignment in San Francisco, May 2, 2023. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wait in the courthouse during the murder trial of Nima Momemi, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Janie Har)
People wait in the courthouse during the murder trial of Nima Momemi, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Janie Har)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Timothy Oliver Lee, the brother of Bob Lee, arrives at the Hall of Justice during the murder trial of Nima Momeni Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)
Timothy Oliver Lee, the brother of Bob Lee, arrives at the Hall of Justice during the murder trial of Nima Momeni Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Lee's ex wife Krista Lee stands at the Hall of Justice during the murder trial of Nima Momeni Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)
Bob Lee's ex wife Krista Lee stands at the Hall of Justice during the murder trial of Nima Momeni Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco jury on Tuesday found a tech consultant guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, which carries a sentence of 16 years to life.

Jurors took seven days to deliver their verdict against Nima Momeni in the April 4, 2023, death of Lee, a beloved tech mogul who was found staggering on a deserted downtown street, dripping a trail of blood and calling for help. Lee, 43, later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors said Momeni planned the attack on Lee, driving him to an isolated spot under the Bay Bridge and stabbing him three times with a knife he took from his sister's kitchen. They say Momeni was angry with Lee for introducing his younger sister to a drug dealer she says gave her GHB and other drugs and then sexually assaulted her.

But Momeni testified on the stand that Lee was the one who attacked him with a knife, angry after the tech consultant chided him about spending more time with his family instead of searching for a strip club that night. Momeni, who studies martial arts, claimed self-defense and said he didn't realize he had fatally wounded Lee or that Lee was even hurt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jurors received the case, which started Oct. 14, on Dec. 4.

Momeni was charged with murder in the first degree, but jurors found him guilty of murder in the second degree or manslaughter.

Momeni, 40, has been in custody since his arrest in April 2023.

In a 2023 press release announcing a murder charge against Momeni, the office of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said he faced 26 years to life in prison if convicted.

Lee had created mobile payment service Cash App and was the chief product officer of the cryptocurrency MobileCoin when he died. He had moved to Miami from the San Francisco Bay Area, where his ex-wife Krista Lee lives with their two children.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 17
Congress nears funding deal with more than $100 billion in d...
WorldDec. 17
Concert promoters, hotels and lodging sites soon will have t...
WorldDec. 17
Woman who stowed away on flight to Paris arrested again in B...
WorldDec. 17
Lawsuit accuses State Department of creating loopholes for I...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israel's Netanyahu tours buffer zone inside Syria
WorldDec. 17
Israel's Netanyahu tours buffer zone inside Syria
Left-hander Max Fried and Yankees finalize $218 million, 8-year contract
WorldDec. 17
Left-hander Max Fried and Yankees finalize $218 million, 8-year contract
Most US teens are abstaining from drinking, smoking and marijuana, survey says
WorldDec. 17
Most US teens are abstaining from drinking, smoking and marijuana, survey says
Two stars may be orbiting each other near a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way galaxy
WorldDec. 17
Two stars may be orbiting each other near a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way galaxy
'Bluey' is bound for the big screen with a feature film coming in 2027
WorldDec. 17
'Bluey' is bound for the big screen with a feature film coming in 2027
Student who opened fire at Wisconsin school identified as a 15-year-old girl
WorldDec. 17
Student who opened fire at Wisconsin school identified as a 15-year-old girl
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2024 climate photos of the year
WorldDec. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: 2024 climate photos of the year
Retail sales rose at healthy pace last month in latest sign of US economy's health
WorldDec. 17
Retail sales rose at healthy pace last month in latest sign of US economy's health
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy