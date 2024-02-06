KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as they face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Taylor arrived much earlier than usual — about two hours before kickoff — and was dressed nearly head to toe in Chanel, including a black-and-white tweed jacket, a quarter-zip romper, a pearl strand belt and pendant earrings.

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the “Anti-Hero” singer to watch him play in a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, the two have spent plenty of time together, often with cameras following their every move.