January 18, 2025

Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as they face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
Taylor Swift watches from a suite during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)
Taylor Swift watches from a suite during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)ASSOCIATED PRESS



Taylor arrived much earlier than usual — about two hours before kickoff — and was dressed nearly head to toe in Chanel, including a black-and-white tweed jacket, a quarter-zip romper, a pearl strand belt and pendant earrings.

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the “Anti-Hero” singer to watch him play in a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, the two have spent plenty of time together, often with cameras following their every move.

She has been spending more time in Kansas City lately after wrapping up her record-setting Eras Tour on Dec. 8 in Canada.

The Chiefs had a first-round bye in the playoffs after going 15-2 in the regular-season and earning the No. 1 seed. They are trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls; Swift was on hand for the most recent one in Las Vegas, racing back from her concert in Tokyo the same weekend to make it in time for kickoff.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

