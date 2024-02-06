All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 7, 2024

Taylor Swift is back to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with Eras Tour soon to resume

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs play the New Orleans Saints after the pop superstar had missed the team's previous two games on the road.

DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs play the New Orleans Saints after the pop superstar had missed the team's previous two games on the road.

Swift is in the final days of a break from her record-setting Eras Tour, which resumes with the first of three shows Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The tour's North American leg continues in New Orleans and Indianapolis before heading to Toronto and Vancouver in November and December. The final show is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Swift also missed Kelce's annual Kelce Car Jam over the weekend, a charity car show that raises money for his 87 and Running foundation, which helps underserved youth in the areas around Kansas City and Cleveland. There was still plenty of star power with Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, joining Kelce's parents his brother, retired Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the “Anti-Hero” singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, the two have spent plenty of time together, often with cameras following every move.

Swift has stayed out of the spotlight the past couple of weeks, though. That after a particularly headline-grabbing week in which she endorsed Kamala Harris for president, took home seven trophies from the MTV Video Music Awards, and show up to see the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Swift has become close friends with the Mahomes family over the past year. That created some controversy when the 14-time Grammy winner said she supported Harris over Donald Trump in the November election; Trump has referenced the quarterback's wife after she had liked — and then unliked — an Instagram post by the Republican presidential nominee.

Patrick Mahomes has declined to endorse anyone in the election, instead urging people to register to vote.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate,” Mahomes said. “My place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 9
The Latest: Milton approaches Florida as a Category 4 hurric...
WorldOct. 9
Wisconsin Supreme Court grapples with governor's 400-year ve...
WorldOct. 9
Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering probl...
WorldOct. 9
Social Security's scheduled cost of living increase 'won't m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump has long blasted China's trade practices. His 'God Bless the USA' Bibles were printed there
WorldOct. 9
Trump has long blasted China's trade practices. His 'God Bless the USA' Bibles were printed there
The Latest: Hurricane Milton threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning
WorldOct. 9
The Latest: Hurricane Milton threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning
Sanewashing? The banality of crazy? A decade into the Trump era, media hasn't figure him out
WorldOct. 9
Sanewashing? The banality of crazy? A decade into the Trump era, media hasn't figure him out
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke
WorldOct. 9
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke
The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
WorldOct. 9
The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
Kirk Cousins joined the 500-yard club but couldn't top Norm Van Brocklin's 73-year-old record
WorldOct. 9
Kirk Cousins joined the 500-yard club but couldn't top Norm Van Brocklin's 73-year-old record
Biden is set to speak with Netanyahu in the leaders' first conversation since August
WorldOct. 9
Biden is set to speak with Netanyahu in the leaders' first conversation since August
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
WorldOct. 9
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy