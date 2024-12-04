All sections
WorldDecember 4, 2024

Taylor Swift 'Eras' tie-in book is a smash, selling more than 800,000 copies in first week

NEW YORK (AP) — Just one retail chain was enough for

HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
FILE - Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
FILE - Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Just one retail chain was enough for Taylor Swift to have the top-selling book last week and the biggest opening week of 2024.

According to Circana, Swift's “Eras Tour Book” sold 814,000 copies over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Circana tracks around 85% of the print market, but the “Eras” numbers are more precise: Swift sold the book exclusively through Target, which launched the “Eras” tie-in on Black Friday.

Sales soared even as Swift skipped Amazon.com and other retailers and as some fans complained online that the book included typos and other errors. Representatives for Target and Swift did not immediately respond to requests Wednesday for comment.

As measured by Circana, which does not include audio and e-book sales, the only nonfiction book to have a better debut than “Eras” is the first volume of Barack Obama's presidential memoirs. Obama's “A Promised Land” sold just over 816,000 copies in 2020, but, unlike the Swift book, was available through all major outlets.

Swift has arranged exclusive, non-traditional releases before. For her “Eras” concert film, which came out in 2023, she bypassed Hollywood studios and worked directly with AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has made more than $200 million at the box office and stands as the highest grossing concert movie in history.

