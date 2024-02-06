LONDON (AP) — British Treasury chief Rachel Reeves raised taxes Wednesday by around 40 billion pounds ($52 billion) to plug a hole she claims to have identified in the public finances and fund the U.K.'s cash-starved public services, in a beefy budget that could set the political tone for years to come.

In the Labour Party's first budget since regaining power after 14 years in July, Reeves also changed the U.K.'s debt rules — a move that will allow the government to borrow more to, as she explained, “invest, invest, invest,” but which opposition figures described as a “fiddling of the books.”

Her biggest cash commitment was an additional 25 billion pounds for the cherished National Health Service, which has seen waiting lists rise to record levels in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The choices that I have made today are the right choices for our country,” Reeves at the end of a statement that lasted almost 80 minutes. “To restore stability to our public finances. To protect working people. To fix our NHS. And to rebuild Britain.”

The overall increase in taxes, which proportionately is the biggest for over three decades, comes in large part from an increase in the tax businesses pay for employing people. Reeves said it was needed because of the economic “black hole” left by the previous Conservative government.

The overall tax burden is forecast to rise from 36.4% of the U.K's annual GDP in 2024/25, to a “historic high” of 38.3% in 2027/28, according to the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

The biggest single tax increase — worth 25 billion pounds — is a rise of 1.2 percentage points in national insurance contributions paid by employers and which will be paid on lower salaries . The levy, which was originally designed to pay for benefits and help fund the NHS but which is really absorbed into the overall tax take, will remain unchanged for employees. Reeves insisted that many smaller businesses will not be affected as she doubled an allowance that helps them offset their liability.

Billions more will come from increases in capital gains tax and closing loopholes in the way inherited money is taxed, and raising taxes on those who use private jets or send their children to fee-paying schools.

One tax that was surprisingly left unchanged was the levy that drivers pay at the gas pump, but taxes on alcoholic drinks were increased — though a pint of draught beer or cider was cut by a penny.

Reeves used some of the taxes raised, along with extra borrowing, to increase spending for a number of government departments, including education. Schools will get more money to create breakfast clubs and upgrade facilities.

She also set aside 11.8 billion pounds to compensate victims of an infected blood scandal in the 1970s and 1980s and 1.8 billion pounds to compensate victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal, in which hundreds of branch managers were wrongly convicted of theft and fraud as a result of a faulty computer system.

The center-left Labour party won a landslide election victory July 4 after promising to end years of turmoil and scandal under successive Conservative governments, get Britain’s economy growing and restore frayed public services. But the scale of the measures announced on Wednesday by Reeves exceeded Labour's cautious general election campaign.