WASHINGTON (AP) — A task force looking into the assassination attempts against Donald Trump during his presidential campaign is recommending changes to the Secret Service, including protecting fewer foreign leaders during the height of the election season and considering moving the agency out of the Department of Homeland Security.

The 180-page report by the bipartisan congressional task force released Tuesday is one of the most detailed looks so far into the July assassination attempt against Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and a second one in Florida two months later.

Like other investigations and reports, the task force railed at the agency tasked with protecting the top echelon of America's democratic leaders.

“The events of July 13, 2024, were tragic and preventable, and the litany of related security failures are unacceptable. The Secret Service’s zero fail mission allows no margin for error, let alone for the many errors described in this report," the authors wrote.

The task force has been investigating the July shooting, where a gunman opened fire from the roof of a nearby building. Trump was wounded in the ear, one rallygoer was killed and two others were wounded.

It also has been investigating another assassination attempt in September. That gunman waited for hours for Trump to appear at his golf course in Florida, but a Secret Service agent thwarted the attack by spotting the firearm poking through some bushes.

Here are some of the highlights of the report and its recommendations:

Reducing the number of people protected — specifically foreign leaders

The report's authors noted that the number of people that the agency is tasked with protecting has “greatly expanded.” At the same time, the presidential campaign season is getting longer and more intense, the report said.

But the agency is also tasked with protecting foreign dignitaries during the U.N. General Assembly, when heads of state and government flood into New York. That event happens every September, which comes at the “height of campaign season,” the report noted, adding to the agency's staffing crunch.