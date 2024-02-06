All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 26, 2024

Tank containing oil drilling byproducts explodes and catches fire near GM facility in Michigan

BRIGHTON Mich. (AP) — A tank containing byproducts from oil drilling operations exploded and caught fire Tuesday near the General Motors Proving Ground in southeastern Michigan, damaging two nearby homes but causing no injuries, a fire chief said.

AP News, Associated Press
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a tank containing byproducts from oil drilling operations exploded near the General Motors Proving Ground, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024 in Milford, Mich. (WXYZ via AP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a tank containing byproducts from oil drilling operations exploded near the General Motors Proving Ground, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024 in Milford, Mich. (WXYZ via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRIGHTON Mich. (AP) — A tank containing byproducts from oil drilling operations exploded and caught fire Tuesday near the General Motors Proving Ground in southeastern Michigan, damaging two nearby homes but causing no injuries, a fire chief said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the site about 6:40 a.m. after the tank exploded, rocking the area and damaging two homes about 500 to 600 feet (150 to 180 meters) away, leaving them with shattered windows, said Brighton Area Fire Authority Chief Michael O’Brian.

He said no injuries were reported following the explosion at the site adjacent to the GM Proving Ground about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. No one was working at the site at the time of the explosion, O'Brian said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Video footage shows flames soaring above the site, where oil drilling equipment was in operation. Local television stations reported that residents felt the explosion miles away.

GM said in a statement that "Thankfully, no one was injured, and no facilities were damaged.”

O'Brian said the site where the explosion and fire occurred is leased by a third party, and that the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

O’Brian said he understands the tanks contain natural gas byproducts of oil drilling and hold a mixture of water, a combustible liquid and brine. He said fire crews extinguished the burning tank using flame-suppressing foam, then sprayed nearby tanks with water to keep them cool.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 26
Trump’s latest tariff plan aims at multiple countries. What ...
WorldNov. 26
Trump won about 2.5M more votes than in 2020, some in unexpe...
WorldNov. 26
The world's oldest man has died in England at 112
WorldNov. 26
Thanksgiving Travel Latest: TSA braces for ‘busiest ever’ ho...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Childhood cancer patients in Lebanon must battle disease while under fire
WorldNov. 26
Childhood cancer patients in Lebanon must battle disease while under fire
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Tuesday, November 26, 2024
WorldNov. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Presidents have used immigration 'parole' since the 1950s. Now it could disappear under Trump
WorldNov. 26
Presidents have used immigration 'parole' since the 1950s. Now it could disappear under Trump
New rule allows HIV-positive organ transplants
WorldNov. 26
New rule allows HIV-positive organ transplants
Mexico suggests it would impose its own tariffs to retaliate against any Trump tariffs
WorldNov. 26
Mexico suggests it would impose its own tariffs to retaliate against any Trump tariffs
Indonesia seizes more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales said to be meant for Chinese clients
WorldNov. 26
Indonesia seizes more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales said to be meant for Chinese clients
Trump's sharp tariff hikes could speed up China's shift to new markets and offshore factories
WorldNov. 26
Trump's sharp tariff hikes could speed up China's shift to new markets and offshore factories
Israel bombards Beirut suburbs as its leadership prepares to vote on ceasefire with Hezbollah
WorldNov. 26
Israel bombards Beirut suburbs as its leadership prepares to vote on ceasefire with Hezbollah
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy