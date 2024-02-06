INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Of all the rules in football, Jim Harbaugh considers the obscure fair-catch kick to be his favorite.

The Los Angeles Chargers coach had the opportunity to try one Thursday night for only the second time in his career.

This time, his kicker got three points from one of the most unusual plays in the sport.

Cameron Dicker made the first successful fair-catch kick in the NFL since 1976, connecting from 57 yards right before halftime against the Denver Broncos.

“I’ve been trying to get one of those every game. Cam Dicker stepped up and made it. It was huge and got the momentum back,” Harbaugh said.

Those points began the Chargers' comeback as they rallied for a 34-27 victory, finishing the game on a 24-6 run.

For football obsessives like Harbaugh who relish oddities and unprecedented feats, Dicker's kick was delightful.

The seldom-used rule allows a team that has just made a fair catch to try a free kick for three points. The kick is attempted from the line of scrimmage, and the defenders all must stand 10 yards away.

The play hardly ever happens because teams almost never find themselves in circumstances to make such a kick feasible. Only five NFL teams had previously tried the kick in the 21st century, and nobody had successfully executed it since Ray Wersching did it for the San Diego Chargers 48 years ago.

“It’s cool. I didn’t know that was the case,” Dicker said about accomplishing the rare milestone. “It was fun to go out there. It was fun to be in that scenario. With the penalty, I thought it would happen."

The Chargers seized the opportunity created when Denver's Tremon Smith committed fair-catch interference on what would have been the final play of the first half when Los Angeles' Derius Davis attempted to field a punt at the Chargers 38.

Smith said he was “well aware” of the fair-catch kick rule when the Chargers subsequently lined up for it.

“I’ve been playing a long time,” Smith added. “It’s just a dumb penalty. ... The returner did a good job of selling it. He knows he’s running into me, even though he wasn’t going to catch the ball. But like I said, dumb penalty.”

The flag moved the ball to the Denver 47 for an untimed down, and Harbaugh took a timeout before electing to try the fair-catch kick.

With J.K. Scott holding the ball, Dicker comfortably booted it through the uprights.