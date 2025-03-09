MAE SOT, Thailand (AP) — A dramatic and highly publicized operation by the Thai, Chinese and Myanmar authorities has led to the release of more than 7,000 people from online scam compounds in Myanmar.

But what they thought was an end to their ordeal was the beginning of another nightmare. Thousands of young men and women from Asia, Europe and Africa released from modern day slavery are now waiting in an indefinite limbo at repurposed scam centers and army camps controlled by armed militia groups as the first major global effort to crack down on the fast-growing industry of scamming is turning into a growing humanitarian crisis.

A high-profile crackdown

— Gangs running illegal scams have trapped hundreds of thousands of people in locked compounds in Myanmar, Cambodia and other places in Southeast Asia. People who have managed to leave say they were initially lured to Thailand with promises of lucrative jobs, only to find themselves locked in buildings where they describe being forced to sit at computers up to 16 hours a day running scams. Refusing to work could bring beatings, starvation and electric shocks.

— The scams trick people around the world into sending their life savings to fictitious romantic partners or investment opportunities, with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes estimating that anywhere between $18 billion and $37 billion was lost in Asia alone in 2023.

— As outrage grew in China following the kidnapping of a young actor, Beijing pressured authorities in Thailand and Myanmar to act. The Thai government cut off power and electricity, and government-aligned armed groups that control areas near Myanmar's border with Thailand released some 7,000 people from scam centers.

From forced labor to indefinite detention

— But more than a month after the crackdown began, thousands of people are still detained in Myanmar, kept in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions by the armed groups that arranged their release.

— The Associated Press obtained exclusive photos of people squatting in rows, stacked against each other, surgical masks covering some of their eyes and mouths. In clandestine calls, survivors say they fear for their lives as illness is rampant and conditions are unsafe.

— They sleep on floors in army camps or former scam compounds guarded by armed militia groups. They’re crowded in facilities not meant for the sheer numbers. In one army camp, 800 people are sharing 10 toilets, one survivor said.