NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about easing tariffs, resolving trade issues and shoring up defense ties in a meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Even though Trump threatened to impose tariffs, the two leaders said they'd talk about trade, signaling that New Delhi and Washington could offer each other concessions.

Trump called Modi a “much better negotiator than me,” while Modi played on Trump's “MAGA,” or “Make America Great Again,” catchphrase, saying he he was determined to “Make India Great Again.”

Here are some key takeaways from the meeting:

Concerns over trade and tariffs were the highlight of the meeting

Trade and tariffs issues figured extensively in the meeting. Trump said New Delhi will not be spared and said the import levies imposed by India are “very unfair and strong.”

But he and Modi agreed to work on a deal to resolve trade concerns, which Modi said he expects to be completed later this year.

Trump also said that his administration wants to bring down the trade deficit with India — which stands at $50 billion — by increasing U.S. energy exports to the country.

Modi offered to double bilateral trade with Washington to $500 billion by 2030.

“The fact is that Trump is trying to change the global trading order. India recognizes this and now is looking for a pragmatic way to resolve the differences,” said Raja Mohan, an analyst at the Institute of South Asian Studies in Singapore.