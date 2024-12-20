Less than 1% of nuns in the United States today are 30 or younger. That number has remained steady in the past decade but shows little signs of increasing.

Between 100 and 200 young women enter into a religious vocation each year in the U.S., and not all of them will complete the process to become a nun.

For those who do, they are giving up many trappings of modern life — dating, material wealth and sometimes even cell phones and fashionable clothes — for the sake of a radical religious life and intergenerational community, at a time when the average age of an American nun is 80.

Just this year the pope urged orders to pray harder for more priests and nuns as he acknowledged the number of men and women entering Catholic religious life continues to plummet in parts of the world, including Europe and the U.S.

Here are other takeaways from AP’s reporting on young nuns.

From sharing flip phones to wearing habits, nuns choose a radical life

In August, Zoey Stapleton, 24, joined the Franciscan Sisters, T.O.R of Penance of the Sorrowful Mother — a community in rural Toronto, Ohio.

It’s part of the Council of Major Superiors of Women Religious, a U.S. association of orders often seen as more conservative than its larger counterpart, the Leadership Conference of Women Religious.

The order’s patron saint, Francis of Assisi, led a life of poverty. In emulation, the sisters dress in modest habits consisting of a long white veil and grey robes that many choose to pair with modern sandals.

The women abstain from other forms of modernity, using only a set of shared flip phones and the internet when necessary for their ministry.

Stapleton was drawn to the community because of the joy and freedom in the sisters’ relationship with the Lord. “I think it connected with that part of me like wanting to express actually how much I do love the Lord,” she said.

Student loan debt can be a barrier to a religious vocation

Nuns traditionally relinquish worldly possessions to meet the expectation of poverty. That includes debt, which can be an issue for educated young women today.

“Like almost half of all those discerning in the U.S., I’m blocked from my vocation because of student loans,” said Katie Power, 23, who is currently an aspirant with the Carmelites of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

Power found support through the Labouré Society, a Catholic nonprofit organization that helps young women discerning religious life pay off their student loan debt.

Power has shared her call to religious life with church communities and various groups in hopes of gathering donations that will go toward debt relief for her and others in formation.

She hopes to be officially debt-free by December and join the Carmelites as a postulant in the summer.