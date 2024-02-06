When a sheriff’s deputy died at a police academy in Evansville, Indiana, two years ago, law enforcement leaders said he had collapsed during routine training.

The Associated Press set out to learn whether such deaths were routine and why were they happening. Drawing on public records and news reports, AP's investigation found that at least 29 recruits have died nationwide over the past decade while participating in basic training to become law enforcement officers.

The findings surprised some experts because no group or government agency comprehensively tracks recruit deaths. Here are some takeaways from AP’s investigation.

Most of the deaths involved exertion and heat, rather than force

The investigation found that most of those who died had collapsed after intense physical exertion during training exercises and tests.

Those included lengthy obstacle courses, grueling sets of calisthenics and timed runs that recruits must pass or face potential expulsion. Sometimes, these activities were completed on extremely hot days or without access to water.

Many of the deaths happened on the first day of physical training, which is famously intense at some academies. Others happened much later during the monthslong programs.

A handful of the deaths involved boxing or simulated training fights that inflicted trauma, as was the case of Deputy Asson Hacker in Evansville.

Heat stroke, dehydration, excessive physical exertion and related conditions were often cited by medical examiners as causing or contributing to the deaths.

Most of the recruits who died were Black men

Black men made up nearly 60% of recruits who died, even though Black officers comprise about 12 percent of local police forces nationwide.

Some experts say a genetic condition helps explain this disparity. Sickle cell trait is most prevalent among Black Americans. It involves an abnormal gene in red blood cells.

Sickle cell trait usually does not affect their daily lives or their lifespan. But in rare cases, carriers are more likely to experience complications such as heat stroke and muscle breakdown when doing intense physical and athletic training, especially during conditions such as high temperatures.