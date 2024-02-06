NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Desiring a more local taste of Big Easy life during Super Bowl week?

There's plenty to explore both in and outside the city center.

Streetcar lines roll to Uptown, Mid-City or City Park. A ferry crosses the Mississippi River to Algiers Point. By car, it’s easy to reach Esplanade Ridge; the shops and eateries on Magazine Street or Metairie Road; and seafood spots in Bucktown, along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

The Lakeview neighborhood is where you'll find chef Susan Spicer.

She has taken her Louisiana-inspired cuisine to Super Bowl host cities across the country during the past three decades while participating in the Taste of the NFL charity event. She is involved again this year in her hometown, but those who wish to dine in the spot where Spicer does most of her cooking should visit Rosedale Restaurant.

Spicer, whose culinary career has included decades in fine-dining kitchens in the French Quarter and downtown, would by no means advise visitors to eschew the renowned attractions in those historically significant areas.

“There’s so much concentrated in the French Quarter, the CBD (central business district) and the Warehouse District, that you can just really get absorbed by everything that’s going on there,” Spicer said.

“But if you just venture out a little bit," she added, "there’s a lot to discover.”

Political pundit James Carville, a Louisiana native and New Orleans resident, says first-time visitors with just a few days in town shouldn't “feel like if you’re going to the French Quarter, you’re not being a local." He says the Friday lunch scene at Galatoire's is “legendary."

But if you do decide to explore, here are some options:

Popular Neighborhood Spots

— Rosedale: This spot exemplifies the neighborhood restaurant scene in New Orleans, where standards for food are high and must be met for an establishment that can't depend on tourists to make it. The ambiance is casual, the menu includes sandwiches (duck pastrami) and po'boys (cochon de lait), but a lot of work, attention to detail and creativity go into the ingredients and preparation.

— Clancy's. It is located not far from Audubon Park. New Orleans' power brokers are spotted there regularly, as are celebrity residents such as John Goodman, Harry Shearer and members of the Manning family.

Waiters wear tuxedos at this white-table-cloth spot, but the vibe is casual, lively and suitably loud, with diners regularly making the rounds to say hello to friends and acquaintances at other tables or at the compact (and busy) bar area.

— Commander’s Palace. It is housed in a historic property across from Lafayette Cemetery in the Garden District and is arguably the city’s most famous restaurant. Its list of former chefs that rose to culinary stardom includes Emeril Lagasse.

Other popular neighborhood dinner destinations include:

Gautreau's, La Petite Grocery, Brigtsen's, Mr. John's and Jacque-Imo's in Uptown; Cafe Degas, Mandina's and Liuzza's in Mid-City; Tana in Old Metaire; Station 6 in Bucktown; Rizutto's in Lakeview; and N7 on edge of the Bywater Historic District.

Finding that Big Easy staple: Po'boys

— Domilise's, Tracey's and Mahony's. These are well-regarded Uptown spots.

— In Mid-City, there's Parkway Bakery and Liuzza's by the Track — the latter known for its barbecue shrimp po'boy and sinus-clearing roast beef with horseradish.

— In the Bucktown/Lakeview area, a popular spot is R&O’s, across the street from the Lake Pontchartrain levee.

The roast beef in a po'boy usually is slow-cooked, often is called “debris,” for how it falls apart in the pot, and is served with gravy. Central Poboys in suburban Jefferson has developed a strong reputation for this.

Meanwhile, some no-frills takeout seafood spots around town produce highly regarded shrimp, oyster and catfish po'boys, as well as soft-shell crab when in season. Spicer likes to get her oyster po'boys at Zimmer's Seafood, in the Gentilly neighborhood.