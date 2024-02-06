DAMASCUS (AP) — Mohammad Chaeeb spoke softly into his phone, telling a relative the grim news: He found his brother at the morgue.

“I saw him and said my goodbyes,” he said. His gaze lingered on the blackened body of Sami Chaeeb, whose teeth were bared and whose eye sockets were empty. It looked as if he had died screaming. “He doesn’t look normal. He doesn’t even have eyes.”

The dead man was jailed five months ago, disappearing into a dark prison system under the rule of President Bashar al-Assad. His body is just one of many found in Syrian detention centers and prisons since Assad's government fell last weekend.

Some of the prisoners died just weeks ago. Others perished months earlier. Syrians across the world are now circulating images of the bodies in hope of seeing slain loved ones whose fate had been a mystery.

At the morgue visited by The Associated Press on Wednesday in Damascus, families flocked to a wall where some of the pictures were pinned in a haunting gallery of the dead. Relatives desperately scanned the images for a recognizable face.

Mohammad Chaeeb never knew why his brother had been imprisoned. “We heard stories — cannabis, organ trafficking, drugs, weapon trading. But he had nothing to do with any of that,” he said.

He rushed to the morgue after another brother living in Turkey sent him a photo of a body that looked familiar. He was able to identify his brother by a mole under his ear and a half-amputated finger, an injury from when he was 12.

Standing over the body, he lifted the drape and gently pulled out his brother’s left hand, examining it closely. “Here,” he said, pointing to the stump.

Nearby, forensic workers worked rapidly to identify the bodies and hand them over to relatives.

Yasser Qasser, a forensic assistant at the morgue, said they received 40 bodies that morning from the hospital that were being fingerprinted and having DNA samples taken. The staff had already identified about eight, he said. “But dozens of families are arriving, and the numbers don’t match.”

Some bodies came from the notorious Saydnaya Prison, still dressed in prisoner uniforms, Qasser said.

His colleague, Dr. Abdallah Youssef, said identifying all of them would take time.

“We understand the suffering of the families, but we are working under immense pressure. The bodies were found in salt rooms, exposed to extreme cold,” he said.

Morgue officials who examined the corpses have seen bullet wounds and marks that appeared to be the result of torture, he added.

An estimated 150,000 people have been detained or reported missing in Syria since 2011. Under Assad’s rule, any whiff of dissent could send someone to prison immediately. For years, it was a sentence akin to death, as few ever emerged from the system.