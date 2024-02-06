DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria's interim government on Monday announced the end of a days-long military operation against insurgents loyal to ousted president Bashar Assad and his family. It was the worst fighting since the end of the 13-year civil war in December.

The Defense Ministry's announcement comes after a surprise attack by gunmen from the Alawite community on a police patrol near the port city of Lattakia Thursday spiraled into widespread clashes across Syria's coastal region, during which monitoring groups said hundreds of civilians were killed.

Syria's new interim Islamist rulers are struggling to exert their authority across the country and reach political settlements with other minority communities, notably the Kurds of the northeast and the Druze in southern Syria.

“To the remaining remnants of the defeated regime and its fleeing officers, our message is clear and explicit,” said Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Hassan Abdel-Ghani. “If you return, we will also return, and you will find before you men who do not know how to retreat and who will not have mercy on those whose hands are stained with the blood of the innocent.”

Abdel-Ghani said that security forces will continue searching for sleeper cells and remnants of the insurgency of former government loyalists.

The United Nations Security Council convened an impromptu meeting Monday to discuss the escalation in Syria over the weekend as international leaders called for an end to the resurging violence in the war-torn country.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that Secretary-General António Guterres was “alarmed by the violent escalation in the coastal areas of Syria.”

“As Syria contends with the legacy of 40 years of conflict and over five decades authoritarian rule, the Secretary-General reiterates his concern over the escalating tensions among communities in Syria,” Dujarric said.

He added that “the bloodshed must stop” and “perpetrators of violations must be held to account.”