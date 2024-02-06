GENEVA (AP) — Authorities in eastern Switzerland on Saturday ordered residents of a tiny village to prepare to evacuate as an Alpine rockslide looming overhead threatened to break loose and spill down on their homes.

It was the second time that residents of Brienz received evacuation orders after a similar threat last summer.

Local officials said in a statement to villagers that “high above Brienz, the top part of the the uppermost part of the rubble pile has accelerated considerably. It cannot be ruled out that up to 1.2 million cubic meters of rock debris will be moving moving down the valley in a stream of debris.”

Measurements taken by the municipality’s early warning service showed that the top of the rubble pile has been moving at a rate of more than 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) per day at times since the second half of September, the SRF public broadcaster reported.