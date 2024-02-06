OREBRO, Sweden (AP) — The shooter who earlier this week killed 10 people in Sweden’s worst mass shooting was connected to the adult education center where he opened fire with at least one rifle-like weapon, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

Authorities said the gunman, who has not yet been officially identified, may have attended school there before Tuesday's violence on the school campus west of Stockholm. The shooter was later found dead with three guns, 10 empty magazines and a large amount of unused ammunition next to his body, officials told a news conference.

It was not clear how he died but officials said officers did not return his gunfire.

The school, Campus Risbergska, offers primary and secondary educational classes for adults age 20 and older, Swedish-language classes for immigrants, vocational training, and programs for people with intellectual disabilities. It is on the outskirts of Orebro, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Stockholm.

Some 130 officers arrived Tuesday after alarms summoned them to the school to find chaos across the campus. They described the scene as an “inferno” and believe the gunman turned his weapon toward them as they entered the building.

"Dead people, injured people, screams and smoke," local police chief Lars Wirén said during the news conference. “Many people running inside and outside the premises.”

Officers found at least five people, all over age 18 with serious gunshot wounds. Two of them remained in intensive care Thursday in serious but stable condition. The other three were in stable condition after surgery.

A sixth person was treated for minor injuries.

Police were forced to search the large school — 17,000 square meters (182,986 square feet) — to ensure there were no other casualties.

Investigators had not uncovered a definitive motive behind the bloodshed by Thursday. Police said there were no warnings beforehand, and they believe the perpetrator acted alone. Authorities said there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point.

Days of ‘shock and grief’

In Orebro, a town of 160,000 that's considered Sweden's seventh-largest municipality, Thursday brought more sadness but still few answers.

“It has been two days of shock and grief,” John Johansson, chairman of the town's municipal board, told The Associated Press. "We are still asking questions of why, still wondering what has happened. The outpouring of grief and togetherness has been enormous.”

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, visited Orebro on Wednesday and attended a memorial service. The Swedish Football Association pledged to begin its future international matches with a moment of silence.

Mourners elsewhere in the the Scandinavian nation, where gun violence at schools is very rare, struggled to process the thought of mass violence in their own country.