All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 27, 2024

Suzuki Motor former boss Osamu Suzuki, who turned the minicar maker into a global player, dies at 94

TOKYO (AP) — Osamu Suzuki, the charismatic former boss of Suzuki Motor Corp. who helped turn the Japanese mini-vehicle maker into a globally competitive company, has died, the company said Friday. He was 94.

MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
FILE - Suzuki Motor Corp. Chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Sept. 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
FILE - Suzuki Motor Corp. Chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Sept. 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Then India's Gujarat State Chief Minister Nerendra Modi, left, poses with Suzuki Motor Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki for a photo during a reception of the "Invest Gujarat" seminar in Hamamatsu, southwest of Tokyo, July 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
FILE - Then India's Gujarat State Chief Minister Nerendra Modi, left, poses with Suzuki Motor Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki for a photo during a reception of the "Invest Gujarat" seminar in Hamamatsu, southwest of Tokyo, July 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Suzuki Motor Corp. President and Chairman Osama Suzuki, right, and Vice President Osamu Honda pose with a Suzuki X-Lander hybrid concept car on display at a media preview for the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Nov. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
FILE - Suzuki Motor Corp. President and Chairman Osama Suzuki, right, and Vice President Osamu Honda pose with a Suzuki X-Lander hybrid concept car on display at a media preview for the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Nov. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, left, speaks with Suzuki Motor Corp. Chairman Osamu Suzuki during a news conference in Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2016. (Shigeyuki Inakuma/Kyodo News via AP, File)
FILE - Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, left, speaks with Suzuki Motor Corp. Chairman Osamu Suzuki during a news conference in Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2016. (Shigeyuki Inakuma/Kyodo News via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Osamu Suzuki, head of the Suzuki Motor Corporation, left, sits in the first Suzuki Ignis made in Hungary next to Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Medgyessy just after the production start of the new Suzuki model in Esztergom near Budapest, Hungary, April 10, 2003. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky, File)
FILE - Osamu Suzuki, head of the Suzuki Motor Corporation, left, sits in the first Suzuki Ignis made in Hungary next to Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Medgyessy just after the production start of the new Suzuki model in Esztergom near Budapest, Hungary, April 10, 2003. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - General Motors Chairman John F. Smith, left, and Osamu Suzuki, president and CEO of Suzuki Motor Corp., smile after announcing the two automakers' agreement to increase coordination of their global manufacturing operations in Tokyo, Sept. 16, 1998. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara, File)
FILE - General Motors Chairman John F. Smith, left, and Osamu Suzuki, president and CEO of Suzuki Motor Corp., smile after announcing the two automakers' agreement to increase coordination of their global manufacturing operations in Tokyo, Sept. 16, 1998. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Suzuki Motor Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki, center, receives a traditional welcome during his visit to the proposed site for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's (MSIL) manufacturing facility at Hansalpur near Mehsana, about 110 kilometers (70 miles) north of Ahmadabad, India, Aug. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/AJit Solanki, File)
FILE - Suzuki Motor Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki, center, receives a traditional welcome during his visit to the proposed site for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's (MSIL) manufacturing facility at Hansalpur near Mehsana, about 110 kilometers (70 miles) north of Ahmadabad, India, Aug. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/AJit Solanki, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Chairman and CEO of the Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor Corp., Osamu Suzuki, left, and President and CEO of Fiat Auto S.p.A. of Italy, Giancarlo Boschetti, share a laugh before they signed an agreement on jointly developing and producing a new sport utility vehicle in a hotel in Budapest, Hungary, April 10, 2003. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP, File)
FILE - Chairman and CEO of the Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor Corp., Osamu Suzuki, left, and President and CEO of Fiat Auto S.p.A. of Italy, Giancarlo Boschetti, share a laugh before they signed an agreement on jointly developing and producing a new sport utility vehicle in a hotel in Budapest, Hungary, April 10, 2003. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO (AP) — Osamu Suzuki, the charismatic former boss of Suzuki Motor Corp. who helped turn the Japanese mini-vehicle maker into a globally competitive company, has died, the company said Friday. He was 94.

Suzuki was known for his candid remarks and friendliness, calling himself an “old guy from a small to mid-size company.” He became CEO of Suzuki in 1978 and was leading the company when it became the first Japanese automaker to start local production in India, where its cars proved hugely popular.

Born on Jan. 30, 1930 as Osamu Matsuda, Suzuki worked in banking after graduating from Tokyo's Chuo University School of Law. He joined Suzuki Motor, which is based in the central Japanese city of Hamamatsu, in 1958 when he married a daughter of the company's then-president Shunzo Suzuki, who belonged to the company’s founding family. As is sometimes the custom in such situations, Matsuda adopted his wife’s maiden name.

In 1979, a year after he became Suzuki Motor's fourth company president, he launched an affordable minicar, which became a big hit and was promoted to world markets.

Under Suzuki's leadership, the company's sales grew more than tenfold to 3 trillion yen ($19 billion) in the 2000s. .

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Suzuki also led business tie-ups with other global leaders such as General Motors and Volkswagen AG in the 2000s. Amid intensifying competition and industrial transformation, Suzuki also formed a capital alliance with Toyota Motor Corp. in 2019 to co-develop self-driving vehicles.

While other Japanese automakers have expanded in the U.S. and Chinese markets, offering a wide range of vehicles, Suzuki has stuck with mini and compact cars, mostly in South and Southeast Asia.

Suzuki stressed the importance of understanding the grassroots level.

“Making good quality and low-price products is the basis of manufacturing,” Suzuki once told an interview with the broadcaster NHK television. “We cannot lower costs while sitting in the offices of president or chairperson, so I have to be in a factory to understand the work and get ideas.”

Suzuki stepped down as president at age 85 in 2015, handing the post to his son, Toshihiro Suzuki. He served as an advisor to the company after resigning as chairman in 2021.

The company said Suzuki died Wednesday of malignant lymphoma.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 27
Father of Raiders star Malcolm Koonce fights to erase 1983 c...
WorldDec. 27
Another jackpot surpasses $1 billion. Is this the new normal...
WorldDec. 27
Germany's president dissolves parliament, sets national elec...
WorldDec. 27
Leaders and politicians pay homage to India’s former prime m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Powerful thunderstorms threaten Texas and Louisiana, delaying holiday travel
WorldDec. 27
Powerful thunderstorms threaten Texas and Louisiana, delaying holiday travel
Cowboys shutting down CeeDee Lamb with 2 games to go over receiver's shoulder issue
WorldDec. 27
Cowboys shutting down CeeDee Lamb with 2 games to go over receiver's shoulder issue
AP PHOTOS: A river route for food and crime: The dual nature of a major South American waterway
WorldDec. 27
AP PHOTOS: A river route for food and crime: The dual nature of a major South American waterway
Court hearing set for man accused of fatally burning woman on New York City subway
WorldDec. 27
Court hearing set for man accused of fatally burning woman on New York City subway
Stock market today: Asian shares advance after a mixed finish on Wall Street
WorldDec. 27
Stock market today: Asian shares advance after a mixed finish on Wall Street
AP Week in Pictures
WorldDec. 27
AP Week in Pictures
Friday's Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $1.15 billion, one of the game's top jackpots
WorldDec. 26
Friday's Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $1.15 billion, one of the game's top jackpots
Cats can get sick with bird flu. Here's how to protect them
WorldDec. 26
Cats can get sick with bird flu. Here's how to protect them
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy