WorldOctober 31, 2024

Survivors of deadly collapse at Georgia dock seek state's help for funerals, counseling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Survivors of a

RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press
FILE - A portion of the collapsed gangway remains visible on Sapelo Island in McIntosh County, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine, File)
FILE - A portion of the collapsed gangway remains visible on Sapelo Island in McIntosh County, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wilbert Gardner, left, hugs Katrena Alexander while Alexander's daughter, Regina Brinson, right, looks on during a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla, A dock gangway collapse happened as people were leaving a cultural festival on Sapelo Island, Georgia, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Alexander's brother, Isaiah Thomas, was among the dead. Gardner had a friend who was hospitalized with injuries. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Wilbert Gardner, left, hugs Katrena Alexander while Alexander's daughter, Regina Brinson, right, looks on during a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla, A dock gangway collapse happened as people were leaving a cultural festival on Sapelo Island, Georgia, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Alexander's brother, Isaiah Thomas, was among the dead. Gardner had a friend who was hospitalized with injuries. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Regina Brinson, center, weeps at a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, while speaking alongside her mother, Katrena Alexander and attorney Ben Crump during a news conference in Jacksonville, Fla. Crump represents families of three of the seven people killed when a ferry dock walkway collapsed on Sapelo Island, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 19. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Regina Brinson, center, weeps at a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, while speaking alongside her mother, Katrena Alexander and attorney Ben Crump during a news conference in Jacksonville, Fla. Crump represents families of three of the seven people killed when a ferry dock walkway collapsed on Sapelo Island, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 19. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A portion of the gangway which collapsed Saturday afternoon remains visible on Sapelo Island in McIntosh county, Ga., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)
A portion of the gangway which collapsed Saturday afternoon remains visible on Sapelo Island in McIntosh county, Ga., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Survivors of a deadly walkway collapse at a state-run ferry dock on a Georgia island said Thursday that the government should help them pay for funerals for the seven people who died as well as medical bills and mental health counseling for those who lived.

Lawmakers on the Georgia Senate's Urban Affairs Committee heard from four people who were at the dock on Sapelo Island on Oct. 19 when a metal gangway snapped in the middle, sending dozens of people plunging into the water.

Among them was Yvonne Brockington of Jacksonville, Florida, who had arranged for more than 50 members of her club for older adults to visit the island during an annual cultural festival organized by its tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.

Brockington said she was waiting with others to board an afternoon ferry off the island when she suddenly felt as if she was in a falling elevator. When she stopped suddenly, she felt both of her legs break. While bystanders used a rope to pull Brockington to safety, four members of her club perished.

“The psychological effect, I don't know if it will ever go away, but we definitely need help,” Brockington told lawmakers via video conference from her hospital bed. “It should not have happened. The state of Georgia owes us more than resources. They owe us an apology, and they need to make sure it never happens again.”

Other survivors told the meeting in Atlanta that the traumatic day still haunts them.

Darrel Jenkins, who pulled two people from the water but never learned whether they lived or died, said he continues to have nightmares and asks himself: “What about the people that might not have lived? Could I have done more?”

Regina Brinson said her 79-year-old uncle, Isaiah Thomas, drowned after she had to pry his clutching fingers from her shirt to avoid being dragged underwater herself.

“We need mental health support, financial support, resources to ensure that the survivors and their families have what they need to start recovery,” Brinson said.

The dock on Sapelo Island is operated by the state Department of Natural Resources, which manages the daily ferry service to and from the mainland.

The agency says about 700 people visited Oct. 19 for Cultural Day, a celebration of the tiny Hogg Hummock community founded by emancipated slaves after the Civil War. Hogg Hummock is one of the few Gullah-Geechee communities remaining in the South, where slaves who worked isolated island plantations retained much of their African heritage.

Mawuli Davis, an attorney for some of the people injured in the collapse, told lawmakers his clients have been contacted by state investigators for interviews but not by anyone offering assistance.

Lawmakers said they agree that the state should do more to assist the victims. But how much influence they will have isn't clear: The Senate Urban Affairs Committee is made up of six Democrats, while Republicans control the legislature and the governor's office.

“The state has responsibility,” said Sen. Donzella James, an Atlanta Democrat and the committee's chairperson. “We’re having this hearing to find out what it is exactly they're responsible for.”

The Department of Natural Resources, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is investigating what caused the collapse. But victims' lawyers have said they don't trust the state agency to investigate itself, and last week Attorney General Chris Carr said he had called in an engineering firm to conduct an independent, parallel investigation.

No one from the Department of Natural Resources spoke before the committee Thursday.

Last weekend the department offered free counseling services to residents of Sapelo Island as well as on the mainland in McIntosh County. It said in a news release that “ongoing mental health resources will be provided to those in need” and that Natural Resources Commissioner Walter Rabon contacted families of those killed and “shared a phone number with them should they need anything.”

The news release also included a hyperlink to an online form that injured people can fill out to file a liability claim with the state.

A Department of Natural Resources spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email message seeking more information on how it is assisting victims.

