SAO PAULO (AP) — Nine months ahead of this year's annual U.N. climate summit, known as COP30, lodging prices in the Brazilian host city of Belem are turning heads—and may soon turn off would-be attendees from the first such meeting in the Amazon rainforest.

With a shortage of housing and high interest, property owners and rental companies are feeling emboldened to charge five-digit rates, even for cramped rooms with shared bathrooms.

On Booking.com, one of the last available hotel rooms listed, a flat apartment, is going $15,266 for one person, up from $158 for the same category currently—a 9,562% increase. A 15-day stay during the conference in November would total $228,992, enough to buy a four-bedroom apartment in one of Belem’s top neighborhoods.

On Airbnb, a room with a shared bathroom in Ananindeua, a poor city near Belem, is listed at $9,320 per day. A comparable room today could be rented for as little as $11 per day. In more upscale neighborhoods, renting an apartment that accommodates eight people costs up to $446,595 for a two-week stay.

“This one scared me," joked local architect and digital influencer Renato Balaguer about a dilapidated apartment listed at $10,000 for an 11-day stay.

"Look, this is captivity for gringos. False imprisonment is a crime!” said Balaguer in a post that went viral.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who champions himself as a protector of the environment, has boasted about hosting the event in the Amazon, which helps regulate the climate by storing large quantities of carbon dioxide, a gas that causes climate change.

This is also a landmark year in the annual process because countries must come forward with updated commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions. What’s more, civic groups are particularly interested in attending because Brazil allows for protests and free expression, which are sharply restricted in the previous three host countries: Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Brazil, Latin America's largest and most populous nation, has hosted other world events, such as the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the 2014 World Cup, with games played in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Manaus, Belo Horizonte and several other cities. Belem, an Atlantic port city that is on the edge of the Amazon rainforest, doesn't have the same infrastructure as other big cities, which has led to many questions about its ability to host COP30.

Officials estimate that about 50,000 people will attend the summit, scheduled to take place Nov. 10-21. Last year in Baku, Azerbaijan, the official tally was 54,148. Before that, in Dubai, attendance reached a record 83,884.

Neither the federal government nor the Para state government responded to questions about the number of rooms currently available in Belem, a bustling and impoverished metropolis of 2.5 million people and the median income is $920 per month.

Those who booked more than a year in advance secured lower prices, but many of those reservations have already been canceled without explanation—a common practice in the hospitality business ahead of major events. Another issue is the increasing prices of accommodations already booked. One European nonprofit reserved a room for $2,000 in December, only to see the price rise to $7,200 two weeks later.

Various groups that often attend the annual summit, including environmental nonprofits, activists, scientists, journalists and businesses, are having to rethink whether they go as the prices rocket up.