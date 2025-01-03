All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 3, 2025

Surgeon General calls for new label on drinks to warn Americans of alcohol's cancer risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alcohol is a leading cause of cancer, a risk that should be clearly labeled on drinks Americans consume, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

AMANDA SEITZ, Associated Press
FILE - Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks during a panel discussion, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
FILE - Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks during a panel discussion, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alcohol is a leading cause of cancer, a risk that should be clearly labeled on drinks Americans consume, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy proposed on Friday.

Murthy's advisory comes as research and evidence mounts about the bad effects that alcohol has on human health.

Americans should be better informed about the link between alcohol and cancer, in particular, Murthy argues in his advisory, noting alcohol consumption is to blame for nearly one million preventable cancer cases in the U.S. over the last decade. About 20,000 people die every year from those alcohol-related cancer cases, according to his advisory.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bottles of beer, wine and liquor already carry warning labels about the risk of birth defects when a pregnant woman consumes alcohol. But Murthy's proposed label would go even further, raising awareness about the risk for cancer, too.

Consuming alcohol raises the risk of developing at least seven types of cancer diseases, including liver, breast and throat cancer, research has found. His advisory also notes that as a person's alcohol consumption goes up, so does the risk for developing those illnesses.

“For individuals, be aware that cancer risk increases as you drink more alcohol,” Murthy wrote Friday on the social media platform X. “As you consider whether or how much to drink, keep in mind that less is better when it comes to cancer risk.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally
WorldJan. 3
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
WorldJan. 3
Verizon to bring Super Bowl FanFest to life in 30 cities, of...
WorldJan. 3
Biden rejects Nippon Steel's proposed deal to acquire US Ste...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to save his job as a new Congress convenes
WorldJan. 3
Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to save his job as a new Congress convenes
Republicans' trust in accuracy of US elections jumps after Trump's win, AP-NORC poll finds
WorldJan. 3
Republicans' trust in accuracy of US elections jumps after Trump's win, AP-NORC poll finds
Boeing still needs a culture change to put safety above profits, according to the head of the FAA
WorldJan. 3
Boeing still needs a culture change to put safety above profits, according to the head of the FAA
Come home, Ghana told the African diaspora. Now some Black Americans take its citizenship
WorldJan. 3
Come home, Ghana told the African diaspora. Now some Black Americans take its citizenship
At least 30 people killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza as stalled ceasefire talks set to resume
WorldJan. 3
At least 30 people killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza as stalled ceasefire talks set to resume
Carter's quest for Mideast peace didn't end with Camp David
WorldJan. 3
Carter's quest for Mideast peace didn't end with Camp David
Will a devastating New Year's Eve explosion change Hawaii's fireworks culture?
WorldJan. 3
Will a devastating New Year's Eve explosion change Hawaii's fireworks culture?
New Orleans inches toward normalcy while mourning victims of deadly New Year’s rampage
WorldJan. 3
New Orleans inches toward normalcy while mourning victims of deadly New Year’s rampage
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy