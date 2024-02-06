WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a $10 billion lawsuit Mexico filed against top firearm manufacturers in the U.S., alleging their business practices have fueled cartel gun violence.

The gun makers reject those claims. They appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that let the lawsuit move forward even though U.S. law largely shields gun makers from lawsuits.

Depending on how the court rules, it could also affect a narrow legal path that helped families of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School secure a $73 million settlement from the gun maker Remington.

The arguments are coincidently unfolding the day President Donald Trump’s long-threatened tariffs against Mexico and Canada went into effect, putting global markets on edge and setting up costly retaliations.

Here's what to know about the case:

Why did Mexico sue U.S. gun companies?

Mexico has strict gun laws and has just one store where people can legally buy firearms. But thousands of guns are smuggled in by the country’s powerful drug cartels.

The Mexican government says 70% of those weapons come from the United States. The lawsuit claims that companies knew weapons were being sold to traffickers who smuggled them into Mexico and decided to cash in on that market.