All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 18, 2024

Supreme Court will hear arguments over the law that could ban TikTok in the US if it's not sold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear arguments next month over the constitutionality of the federal law that could ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese parent company doesn't sell it.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif., March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif., March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear arguments next month over the constitutionality of the federal law that could ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese parent company doesn't sell it.

The justices will hear arguments Jan. 10 about whether the law impermissibly restricts speech in violation of the First Amendment.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The law, enacted in April, set a Jan. 19 deadline for TikTok to be sold or else face a ban in the United States. The popular social media platform has more than 170 million users in the U.S.

It's unclear how quickly the high court might issue a decision.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 18
House Ethics Committee secretly voted to release Matt Gaetz ...
WorldDec. 18
Health officials say Louisiana patient is first severe bird ...
WorldDec. 18
Mariah Carey's ‘Christmas Time’ comes to an end: See picture...
WorldDec. 18
China has expanded its nuclear force and strengthened ties t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
France’s highest court upholds corruption conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy
WorldDec. 18
France’s highest court upholds corruption conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy
Senate readies for vote on defense bill to raise troop pay, bar trans care for minors
WorldDec. 18
Senate readies for vote on defense bill to raise troop pay, bar trans care for minors
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-Religion
WorldDec. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-Religion
China's CATL is planning a major expansion of battery swapping for electric vehicles
WorldDec. 18
China's CATL is planning a major expansion of battery swapping for electric vehicles
Mayotte families express helplessness after Cyclone Chido rips through French island territory
WorldDec. 18
Mayotte families express helplessness after Cyclone Chido rips through French island territory
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Syria Majdal Shams Golan Heights
WorldDec. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Syria Majdal Shams Golan Heights
What's known about the brazen bombing that killed a top Russian general in Moscow
WorldDec. 18
What's known about the brazen bombing that killed a top Russian general in Moscow
Families of hostages endure uncertainty even as hopes rise for a ceasefire in Gaza
WorldDec. 18
Families of hostages endure uncertainty even as hopes rise for a ceasefire in Gaza
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy