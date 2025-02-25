All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 25, 2025

Supreme Court throws out Oklahoma man's murder conviction and death sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The

MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press
FILE - The Supreme Court at sunset in Washington, Feb. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
FILE - The Supreme Court at sunset in Washington, Feb. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the murder conviction and death penalty for Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man who has steadfastly maintained his innocence and averted multiple attempts by the state to execute him.

The justices found that Glossip's trial violated his constitutional rights.

The justices heard arguments in October in a case that produced a rare alliance in which lawyers for Glossip and the state argued that the high court should overturn Glossip’s conviction and death sentence because he did not get a fair trial.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The victim’s relatives had told the high court that they want to see Glossip executed.

Oklahoma’s top criminal appeals court had repeatedly upheld the conviction and sentence, even after the state sided with Glossip.

Glossip was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1997 killing in Oklahoma City of his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese, in what prosecutors have alleged was a murder-for-hire scheme.

Glossip has always maintained his innocence. Another man, Justin Sneed, admitted robbing Van Treese and beating him to death with a baseball bat but testified he only did so after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000. Sneed received a life sentence in exchange for his testimony and was the key witness against Glossip.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 25
Asteroid 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat to Earth, scientists...
WorldFeb. 25
French fugitive 'The Fly' is being extradited to France afte...
WorldFeb. 25
Want to be prescribed a new hospital drama? These TV doctors...
WorldFeb. 25
The Latest: Musk renews threat to fire federal workers despi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Middle East latest: Hamas official says no further talks with Israel until prisoners are freed
WorldFeb. 25
Middle East latest: Hamas official says no further talks with Israel until prisoners are freed
Apple shareholders not expected to scrap diversity programs despite broader backlash
WorldFeb. 25
Apple shareholders not expected to scrap diversity programs despite broader backlash
House Speaker Mike Johnson tries to push Trump's 'big' agenda forward, but GOP votes are in jeopardy
WorldFeb. 25
House Speaker Mike Johnson tries to push Trump's 'big' agenda forward, but GOP votes are in jeopardy
Thousands gather outside the Vatican to pray for Pope Francis' health
WorldFeb. 25
Thousands gather outside the Vatican to pray for Pope Francis' health
Anti-US sentiment bubbling up in the West Bank bolsters demand for a local Coke-alternative
WorldFeb. 25
Anti-US sentiment bubbling up in the West Bank bolsters demand for a local Coke-alternative
Palestinians struggle to restart their lives in the ruins of Gaza
WorldFeb. 25
Palestinians struggle to restart their lives in the ruins of Gaza
Illinois landlord charged with 2023 hate crime and murder of Palestinian American boy set for trial
WorldFeb. 25
Illinois landlord charged with 2023 hate crime and murder of Palestinian American boy set for trial
Nearly 40% of contracts canceled by DOGE are expected to produce no savings
WorldFeb. 25
Nearly 40% of contracts canceled by DOGE are expected to produce no savings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy