WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court should reject an emergency appeal from the Trump administration asking for quick action to allow the firing of the head of the federal agency that protects whistleblowers, lawyers for the embattled official told the justices on Tuesday.

The legal fight over the administration's move to oust Hampton Dellinger as the leader of the Office of Special Counsel is the first of an anticipated steady stream of pleas to the high court from lawyers for President Donald Trump and his administration seeking to block court orders that have slowed his second-term agenda.

After Dellinger sued to block his removal from office, a district judge in Washington, D.C., temporarily reinstated him in an order that expires on Feb. 26. A federal appeals court panel refused to intervene.

A day later, the Justice Department took the case to the justices, arguing that Trump has unbridled power to fire the heads of independent agencies. The brief cited last year's Supreme Court decision that gave Trump immunity from criminal prosecution and reflected a muscular view of executive power.