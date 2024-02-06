WASHINGTON (AP) — In fewer than 500 carefully chosen and somewhat opaque words, the Supreme Court has now weighed in twice on President Donald Trump's rapid-fire efforts to remake the federal government.

The justices did not give Trump's administration what it sought. The court rejected the Republican administration's position that it had the immediate power to fire the head of a watchdog office. In the other, the court slowed the effort to block the release of up to $2 billion in foreign aid.

In the end, the short-term losses for the administration may mean little, and the court's actions arguably reflect less about whether Trump was right or wrong in either case.

Instead, they may stand for an important, but less showy, commitment to regular order from the top of a judicial system that has emerged as a key check on Trump’s power with the Republican-controlled Congress largely supportive or silent.

Jack Goldsmith, a Justice Department official during President George W. Bush’s administration, said there may be benefits for the court in taking small steps and delaying, which “brought the court advantage by achieving emergency outcomes it wanted without having to tip its hand prematurely on the merits of the cases.”

Trump's unparalleled flex of presidential power seems destined for several dates at a Supreme Court that he helped shape with three appointees during his first term.

But even a conservative majority that has a robust view of presidential power and granted him broad immunity from criminal prosecution might balk at some of what the president wants to do.

His push to end birthright citizenship for the children of parents who are in the U.S. illegally, for instance, would discard more than 100 years of practice and a relatively settled understanding of the 14th Amendment's guarantee of citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States.”

Challenges to the citizenship order are among more than 100 lawsuits that have been filed, and lower-court judges have hit pause on the administration's plans more than 30 times.

The Supreme Court's early forays have largely not been about the substance of what the president wants to do but about the procedures used by federal judges who have the first crack at evaluating the lawfulness of the administration's actions.

Trump allies, most notably his billionaire adviser Elon Musk, have railed at judges slowing his agenda, threatening impeachment and launching personal attacks. The Federal Judges Association, the largest such organization, issued a rare public statement decrying “irresponsible rhetoric shrouded in disinformation” that could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

Though Trump has said he would obey the courts, Vice President JD Vance, Musk and others have suggested the administration could defy a court order, which would spark a constitutional crisis. Trump has vowed to appeal decisions he doesn't like, something his administration has done quickly in several cases even as some plaintiffs question whether the government is fully following judges' orders.

“It seemed to me that they're playing pretty fast and loose,” said Jeffrey Schmitt, a professor at the University of Dayton School of Law. “They don’t want to be seen as blatantly disrespecting the courts and refusing to follow their orders. They also don’t want to change their behavior.”

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, is getting drawn into the fray in fits and starts. That could change soon, as more lawsuits reach a stage at which they can be appealed to the high court.