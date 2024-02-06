DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal from Republicans that could have led to thousands of provisional ballots not being counted in the battleground state.

The justices left in place a state Supreme Court ruling that elections officials must count provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected.

As of Thursday, about 9,000 ballots out of more than 1.6 million returned have arrived at elections offices around Pennsylvania lacking a secrecy envelope, a signature or a date, according to state records.

Pennsylvania is the biggest presidential election battleground this year, with 19 electoral votes. Former President Donald Trump won the state in 2016, then lost it in 2020.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Voters in a bellwether suburban Philadelphia county courted heavily by the presidential candidates had their last chance Friday to apply for a mail-in ballot, as a county clear across the state gave voters who didn't receive their mail-in ballot another chance to get one.

A judge in Erie County, in Pennsylvania's northwestern corner, ruled Friday in a lawsuit brought by the Democratic Party that about 15,000 people who applied for a mail ballot but didn't receive it may go to the county elections office and get a replacement through Monday.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot has passed in Pennsylvania, the biggest presidential battleground this year and a state that has hosted far more visits by Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris than any other.

The judge's ruling means that Erie County's elections office will be open every day through Monday for voters to go in, cancel the mail-in ballot they didn't receive in the mail, and get another one over the counter, said Cliff Levine, a lawyer for the state Democratic Party.

In suburban Philadelphia's Bucks County, a court set a deadline of 5 p.m. for voters there to apply for and receive a mail-in ballot.

Lines outside the county's elections office in Doylestown were long throughout the day — snaking down the sidewalk — with the process taking about two hours by Friday afternoon.

Nakesha McGuirk, 44, a Democrat from Bensalem, sized up the line and said: “I did not expect the line to be this long. But I’m going to stick it out.”