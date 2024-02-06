All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 10, 2025

Super Bowl halftime performer detained after unfurling Sudan-Palestine flag

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A performer in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was detained on the field and could face charges after unfurling a combination Sudan-Palestine flag with “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on it.

AP News, Associated Press
A flag is raised during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
A flag is raised during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A performer in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was detained on the field and could face charges after unfurling a combination Sudan-Palestine flag with “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on it.

The NFL confirmed the person was part of the 400-member field cast. The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement that “law enforcement is working to determine applicable charges in this incident.”

The performer stood on a car used as a prop for Lamar's performance and held up the flag.

“The individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show,” the NFL said. “No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Roc Nation, the entertainment company which produced the show, said that the act “was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal.”

The show continued without interruption and it did not seem as though the person was shown on the broadcast of Lamar’s performance.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/nfl

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 10
AP PHOTOS: Syrians returning to the town of Tel Rifaat find ...
WorldFeb. 10
Pope's point-man on migration and aid concerned about USAID ...
WorldFeb. 10
Court grants request to block detained Venezuelan immigrants...
WorldFeb. 10
Review: Kendrick Lamar brings America and 'Not Like Us' into...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Halftime Show
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Halftime Show
Hawaii is the rainbow capital of the world. Here's what that means
WorldFeb. 10
Hawaii is the rainbow capital of the world. Here's what that means
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Moments
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Moments
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Action
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Action
Trump says he will announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs Monday, and more import duties are coming
WorldFeb. 9
Trump says he will announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs Monday, and more import duties are coming
Trump says he is serious about Canada becoming 51st state in Super Bowl interview
WorldFeb. 9
Trump says he is serious about Canada becoming 51st state in Super Bowl interview
The Latest: Chiefs, Eagles and entertainers prepare for Super Bowl
WorldFeb. 9
The Latest: Chiefs, Eagles and entertainers prepare for Super Bowl
Vance and Musk question the authority of the courts as Trump's agenda faces legal pushback
WorldFeb. 9
Vance and Musk question the authority of the courts as Trump's agenda faces legal pushback
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy