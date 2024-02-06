NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A performer in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was detained on the field and could face charges after unfurling a combination Sudan-Palestine flag with “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on it.

The NFL confirmed the person was part of the 400-member field cast. The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement that “law enforcement is working to determine applicable charges in this incident.”

The performer stood on a car used as a prop for Lamar's performance and held up the flag.

“The individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show,” the NFL said. “No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.”