All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 10, 2025

Super Bowl delivers moving tributes, memorable action and a historic presidential visit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The

BRETT MARTEL, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate on Bourbon Street in New Orleans Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, after winning NFL football's Super Bowl 59. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith)
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate on Bourbon Street in New Orleans Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, after winning NFL football's Super Bowl 59. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, left, strips the ball from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, left, strips the ball from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) eludes the tackle of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) eludes the tackle of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jon Batiste performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Jon Batiste performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lara Trump, from left, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and Ivanka Trump's son Theodore watch from a suite prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Lara Trump, from left, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and Ivanka Trump's son Theodore watch from a suite prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a news conference after their loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a news conference after their loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen gives a thumbs up during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen gives a thumbs up during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick shows his Super Bowl rings as he walks the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick shows his Super Bowl rings as he walks the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles fans react after Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Philadelphia.(Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Philadelphia Eagles fans react after Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Philadelphia.(Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40--22 in the first Super Bowl to be held in New Orleans in a dozen years. It was played amid heavy security — and with President Donald Trump in attendance — just 41 days after a man plowed a truck into New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street.

There were tributes before the game, and some big plays during it.

Here's a look at some of the more memorable moments from Sunday night's NFL title tilt.

Fly Eagles Fly

The Eagles convincingly captured the second Super Bowl trophy in franchise history while preventing Kansas City from achieving the first three-peat of the NFL's Super Bowl era.

Hurts opened scoring on Philadelphia's patented “tush push” play from 1 yard out in the first quarter. Rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean returned an interception 38 yards for a score and Hurts found A.J. Brown with a 12-yard scoring pass that gave the Eagles a stunning 24-0 lead at halftime.

The Eagles widened their lead to 34-0 in the third quarter on Hurts' 46-yard scoring strike deep down the middle to DeVonta Smith before Kansas City finally got on the board.

“We were here to play the game and make sure that green confetti fell at the end," Brown said.

Virtually all the Chiefs' points were academic, but made Patrick Mahomes' statistical line (257 yards passing and three TDs) look a lot better than they did after one of his worst first halves of football as a pro.

Defensive dominance

The Eagles held Mahomes to just 6 of 14 passing for 33 yards in the first half, and also became the first NFL team to sack Mahomes as many as three times and intercept him twice in the first half of any regular-season or playoff game.

DeJean, who also was celebrating his 22nd birthday on Sunday, made it 17-0 with his interception return in the second quarter.

He undercut a pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins and crossed most of the field before weaving his way through pursuing Chiefs players near the Eagles sideline during the final 5 yards of his return.

Late in the second quarter, former New Orleans Saints linebacker Zach Baun made a diving interception of a Mahomes pass at the Kansas City 14, setting up Hurts' TD pass to Brown.

Philadelphia finished with six sacks of Mahomes, the most the Chiefs QB has taken in a game in his NFL career.

“We didn’t pressure much,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. "He’s so good against pressure that I was hoping we could play the game without having to pressure much — and that happened.”

Rushing record

Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley, the AP Offensive Player of the Year, completed the most prolific NFL season ever by a running back.

Barkley entered the Super Bowl needing 30 yards to break the record of 2,476 yards rushing set by Terrell Davis in 1998, when he helped the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl.

Barkley had 31 by halftime and finished with 57 yards, giving him 2,504 yards in 20 games. Davis set his mark in 18 contests.

Presidential visit

Trump became the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl.

Trump spent a few minutes on the field before he headed to his suite to watch the game with Saints owner Gayle Benson, along with several lawmakers and family members.

After entering through a tunnel near the Chiefs’ end of the field, Trump greeted first responders and victims of the New Year’s Day attack in the French Quarter.

He was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos from fans.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As expected, Trump left the game after halftime.

Before Trump exited, Mahomes’ mother, brother and sister posed for a photo with him.

Kendrick Lamar

With actor Samuel L. Jackson serving as emcee and dressed like “Uncle Sam," Kendrick Lamar opened his halftime performance crouched atop a Buick Grand National Experimental — the car for which his newest album, “GNX,” is named.

Dancers wearing red, white and blue came pouring out of the car and moved in sync to songs such as “Humble.”

Guest star SZA later joined Lamar for their slow-jam-style collaboration “Luther.”

Near the conclusion of his performance, Lamar transitioned to “Not Like Us,” which won him Grammys for song of the year and record of the year. The song also takes shots at rival artist Drake, who has sued the Universal Music Group record label for defamation over the track.

Big Easy bash

What is already considered Carnival season in New Orleans — it runs from Twelfth Night through Mardi Gras Day — was ramped up even more with a week of Super Bowl-related festivities.

The NFL Honors awards show was held at the historic Saenger Theater, where Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named AP NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season, and the Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell was named AP NFL Coach of the Year.

But nothing, it seemed, was more talked about than 72-year-old former NFL coach Bill Belichick — now the coach of the North Carolina Tarheels — arriving on the red carpet with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Meanwhile, there were parties all over town, with several popular restaurants and cocktail bars — from Nina Compton's Compere Lapin to the Columns Hotel and Hot Tin bar atop the roof of the Pontchartrain Hotel — rented out for Super Bowl visitors' private events.

While there was a heavy law enforcement presence, it didn't stop crowds from flocking to the famed French Quarter.

New Orleans flair

Pregame performances were highlighted by several musical artists from Louisiana.

Harry Connick Jr. performed a rendition of Professor Longhair's, “Go to the Mardi Gras.”

Terence Blanchard joined the Southern University Band, nicknamed “the Human Jukebox,” to perform Teddy Swims' "Lose Control.”

Trombone Shorty joined singer Lauren Daigle to perform “America the Beautiful,” and Jon Batiste sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” while playing a grand piano at midfield.

Somber remembrances

Shortly before the coin toss, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan introduced local first responders who responded to the Jan. 1 terrorist attack on Bourbon Street.

Each of them held a photo of one of the 14 New Year's revelers who died in the attack.

Family members of two of the victims — Tiger Bech and Matthew Tenedorio — were on the field as honorary captains.

“Together, we rise. Together, we heal. Together we will carry your memory with us forever,” Jordan said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 10
What's happening in the Gaza Strip and Sudan that sparked a ...
WorldFeb. 10
AP PHOTOS: A visual look at the opening week of the Alpine s...
WorldFeb. 10
High-stakes AI summit in Paris: World leaders, tech titans a...
WorldFeb. 10
Australia holds its nose for the 3rd rancid bloom of a rare ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mexican long-nosed bats are no strangers to southeastern Arizona. The proof is in the saliva
WorldFeb. 10
Mexican long-nosed bats are no strangers to southeastern Arizona. The proof is in the saliva
AP PHOTOS: Syrians returning to the town of Tel Rifaat find homes in ruins and underground tunnels
WorldFeb. 10
AP PHOTOS: Syrians returning to the town of Tel Rifaat find homes in ruins and underground tunnels
Super Bowl halftime performer detained after unfurling Sudan-Palestine flag
WorldFeb. 10
Super Bowl halftime performer detained after unfurling Sudan-Palestine flag
Pope's point-man on migration and aid concerned about USAID cuts, alarmed at US migrant crackdown
WorldFeb. 10
Pope's point-man on migration and aid concerned about USAID cuts, alarmed at US migrant crackdown
Court grants request to block detained Venezuelan immigrants from being sent to Guantanamo
WorldFeb. 10
Court grants request to block detained Venezuelan immigrants from being sent to Guantanamo
Review: Kendrick Lamar brings America and 'Not Like Us' into history-making Super Bowl halftime show
WorldFeb. 10
Review: Kendrick Lamar brings America and 'Not Like Us' into history-making Super Bowl halftime show
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Halftime Show
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Halftime Show
Hawaii is the rainbow capital of the world. Here's what that means
WorldFeb. 10
Hawaii is the rainbow capital of the world. Here's what that means
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy