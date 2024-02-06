All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 1, 2025

Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame postponed after deadly truck attack

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame has been postponed after a truck plowed into a New Year’s crowd about a mile away early Wednesday, killing at least 10 people.

BRETT MARTEL, Associated Press
An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to reporters with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, background, in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Georgia will face Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game on Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to reporters with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, background, in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Georgia will face Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game on Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mounted police officer arrives on Canal Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd earlier in New Orleans, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)
A mounted police officer arrives on Canal Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd earlier in New Orleans, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Emergency personnel work the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Emergency personnel work the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The St. Louis Cathedral is seen on Orleans St is seen in the French Quarter where a suspicious package was detonated after a person drove a truck into a crowd earlier on Bourbon Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
The St. Louis Cathedral is seen on Orleans St is seen in the French Quarter where a suspicious package was detonated after a person drove a truck into a crowd earlier on Bourbon Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Superintendent of Police for the New Orleans Police Department Anne Kirkpatrick makes a statement after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Superintendent of Police for the New Orleans Police Department Anne Kirkpatrick makes a statement after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame has been postponed after a truck plowed into a New Year’s crowd about a mile away early Wednesday, killing at least 10 people.

The game, originally scheduled for Wednesday night at the 70,000-seat Superdome, has been pushed back 24 hours to Thursday night.

“For now, that's the plan,” Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said.

The Superdome was on lockdown for security sweeps on Wednesday morning, when people with offices in the Superdome — including officials with the Sugar Bowl and Sun Belt Conference — were told not to come into work until further notice.

Some credentialed Superdome employees were permitted into offices by Wednesday afternoon.

The casualties occurred when a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans’ famed French Quarter early on New Year’s Day. The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack at about 3:15 a.m. along Bourbon Street near Canal Street, the FBI said.

The Georgia and Notre Dame football teams arrived in New Orleans on Sunday and have been staying at downtown hotels just blocks away from where the violence occurred.

A statement from the University of Georgia Athletic Association said that “all team personnel and members of the official team travel party have been accounted for.”

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno told WDSU-TV: “What you’ll see today for the Sugar Bowl, which will go on, is that the perimeter for security around the Superdome has been extended to be a larger zone.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“So expect obviously extra security. There are more police officers who are coming in.”

The Superdome, which is about 20 blocks away, also is scheduled to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

The first Super Bowl after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, also was held in New Orleans, and there was a massive security perimeter for that game including street closures surrounding the Superdome and officers — including snipers — on the tops of surrounding high-rise buildings, as well as on the roof of the dome itself.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans,” the NFL said in a statement. "The NFL and the local host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans.

“These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events," the statement continued. "We are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience.”

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Clearwater, Florida, and AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry in Atlanta contributed to this report.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 1
An armed man kills at least 10 people, including 2 children,...
WorldJan. 1
New Orleans barriers to prevent vehicle attacks were in the ...
WorldJan. 1
Power is restored to nearly all of Puerto Rico after a major...
WorldJan. 1
1 person dies when truck catches fire and explodes outside T...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Movies in 2024: Lessons from a turbulent year at the box office
WorldJan. 1
Movies in 2024: Lessons from a turbulent year at the box office
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram and posts a New Year's video
WorldJan. 1
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram and posts a New Year's video
New Orleans New Year's Day ramming is the latest attack to use a vehicle as a deadly weapon
WorldJan. 1
New Orleans New Year's Day ramming is the latest attack to use a vehicle as a deadly weapon
What we know about a vehicle attack on pedestrians in New Orleans’ French Quarter that killed 10
WorldJan. 1
What we know about a vehicle attack on pedestrians in New Orleans’ French Quarter that killed 10
The Latest: FBI investigating ‘act of terrorism’ in New Orleans on New Year’s Day
WorldJan. 1
The Latest: FBI investigating ‘act of terrorism’ in New Orleans on New Year’s Day
Ukraine halts transit of Russian gas to Europe after a prewar deal expired
WorldJan. 1
Ukraine halts transit of Russian gas to Europe after a prewar deal expired
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2025
WorldJan. 1
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Psychedelic therapy begins in Colorado, causing tension between conservatives and veterans
WorldJan. 1
Psychedelic therapy begins in Colorado, causing tension between conservatives and veterans
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy