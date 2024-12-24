All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 24, 2024

Stunning photos show lava erupting from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world's most active volcanoes spewed lava into the air for a second straight day on Tuesday.

AP News, Associated Press
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, people watch as an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, people watch as an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, people watch as an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, people watch as an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Janice Wei/NPS via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world's most active volcanoes spewed lava into the air for a second straight day on Tuesday.

The eruption of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has stayed within the mountain's summit caldera inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No homes were threatened.

Molten rock began shooting from the volcano before dawn on Monday when fissures opened in the caldera floor and propelled lava 295 feet (90 meters) into the air. The red liquid formed tall fountains and then spread across 650 acres (263 hectares). The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory estimated the lava was about 1 yard (1 meter) thick.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scientists expect activity to fluctuate in the coming days. The lava paused Monday afternoon but fountains reemerged Tuesday morning.

The eruption occurred in an area that's been closed to the public since 2007 due to hazards including crater wall instability and rockfalls. Visitors to the park were able to watch the foundations at a distance from an overlook spot.

This eruption is the sixth in Kilauea's summit caldera since 2020.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park encompasses the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes: Kilauea and Mauna Loa. Kilauea also erupted in June and September.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 24
Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of...
WorldDec. 24
California residents on edge as high surf and flooding threa...
WorldDec. 24
21 dead as Mozambique erupts in violence after election cour...
WorldDec. 24
Haiti gangs fire on journalists covering a planned hospital ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NORAD's Santa tracker was a Cold War morale boost. Now it attracts millions of kids
WorldDec. 24
NORAD's Santa tracker was a Cold War morale boost. Now it attracts millions of kids
NFL players who use platform to share their faith say it's their duty to spread their love of Jesus
WorldDec. 24
NFL players who use platform to share their faith say it's their duty to spread their love of Jesus
Man accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York subway appears in court
WorldDec. 24
Man accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York subway appears in court
Amsterdam court sentences 5 men over violence linked to Ajax-Maccabi soccer game
WorldDec. 24
Amsterdam court sentences 5 men over violence linked to Ajax-Maccabi soccer game
Medellin Cartel victims demand truth and justice as cartel boss Fabio Ochoa walks free in Colombia
WorldDec. 24
Medellin Cartel victims demand truth and justice as cartel boss Fabio Ochoa walks free in Colombia
1 dead after a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment block
WorldDec. 24
1 dead after a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment block
Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for the flu
WorldDec. 24
Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for the flu
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
WorldDec. 24
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy