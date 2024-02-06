Wall Street opens higher despite latest tariff worries

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is taking President Donald Trump’s latest threat on tariffs in stride, on the whole, and U.S. stocks are opening higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in early trading Monday, coming off a losing week bookended by worries about how potential tariffs could threaten the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 261 points, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.7%. Treasury yields ticked lower in the bond market after Trump said over the weekend that he will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, as well as other import duties later in the week.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were trading mixed on Monday, as investors found bargains despite worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.2% in early trading to 7,988.29, while Germany's DAX rose 0.3% to 21,817.79. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.4% to 8,738.98. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures rising 0.2% to 44,507.00. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% to 6,067.50.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 finished little changed, rising less than 0.1% to 38,801.17. The Japanese government reported a record current account surplus last year of 29 trillion yen ($191 billion), underlining strong returns on overseas investments, boosted by a weak yen and recovering Japanese exports.

The current account data, seen as a wide indicator for trade, grew nearly 30% from the previous year, to its highest since comparable records started being kept in 1985.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 152.41 Japanese yen from 151.39 yen. The euro cost $1.0321, down from $1.0328.

Nippon Steel, whose attempt to buy U.S. Steel is opposed by Trump, as it was by former President Joe Biden, dropped 0.5%. Trump said at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday that Nippon Steel would instead invest in U.S. Steel.

Japan's government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo on Monday that Nippon Steel was preparing “a bold proposal” to invest in U.S. Steel that would result in “a win-win” for both nations. He did not give details. Nippon Steel declined to comment.