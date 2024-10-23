Wall Street slumps to a rare 3-day losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as more steam came out of Wall Street’s huge, record-breaking rally.

The S&P 500 sank 0.9% for its first three-day losing streak since early September. It was coming off two small losses since setting an all-time high on Friday, and the pullback follows a superb run where the index had rallied to six straight winning weeks, its longest such streak of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 409 points, or 1%, while the Nasdaq composite tumbled 1.6% after Nvidia and other Big Tech stocks were among the market’s heaviest weights.

Momentum has reversed for stocks this week as pressure has increased from rising Treasury yields. Higher yields can make investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks, which critics say already look too expensive after they rose faster than corporate profits.

“Slowly, then suddenly,” stock investors have been noticing the moves in the bond market, along with the rally for the U.S. dollar’s value against other currencies, according to Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG.

McDonald’s helped pull the market lower and dropped 5.1% after federal health officials linked its Quarter Pounder burgers with an E. coli outbreak that’s affected at least 49 people in 10 states. Investigators are still trying to find what specific ingredient is contaminated, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said McDonald’s stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states while the investigation is ongoing.

Coca-Cola fell 2.1% even though it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company benefited from higher prices for its products, but a lot of focus was on how much product the company shipped during the quarter, and that fell short of some estimates.

Boeing slipped 1.8% in what could be one of the most consequential days in years for the troubled aerospace manufacturer.

The company reported a loss of more than $6 billion for the latest quarter, as it waited to see the results of a vote by machinists later in the day that could end a production-crippling strike. Boeing stock has lost nearly 40% this year.

The market’s most impactful losses came from Big Tech stocks. They have been battling criticism for a while that their prices soared too high amid Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology. Nvidia’s 2.8% drop and Apple’s 2.2% fall were the two heaviest weights on the S&P 500.