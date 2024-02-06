NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are pulling back from their all-time highs Monday as some of the steam comes out of Wall Street’s long, record-breaking rally.

The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in midday trading, coming off its sixth straight winning week, its longest such streak of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 325 points, or 0.8%, from its own record that was likewise set on Friday, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% lower, as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern time.

Trading was mixed in markets around the world. Crude oil prices rose to regain some of last week’s sharp losses, while U.S. Treasury yields climbed and stock indexes mostly fell in Europe after finishing mixed in Asia.

The rise in yields helped knock down stocks that tend to get hurt by higher interest rates, such as big dividend payers and businesses in the housing industry. Real-estate owners fell to the sharpest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index, while homebuilders Lennar and D.R. Horton both fell at least 3%.

The declines mean at least a pause in Wall Street's rally to records, which was built in large part on optimism that the U.S. economy can make a perfect escape from the worst inflation in generations, one that ends without a painful recession that many investors worried could be inevitable. With the Federal Reserve now cutting interest rates to keep the economy humming, the expectation among optimists is that stocks can rise even further.

But critics are warning that stock prices look too expensive given how much faster they’ve climbed than corporate profits.

That puts pressure on companies to deliver growth in profits to justify their stock prices, and more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are on deck to give details this week about their performances during the summer. That includes such heavyweights as AT&T, Coca-Cola, IBM, General Motors and Tesla.

Tesla fell 1.1% ahead of its report. Its stock has been shaky recently, including a tumble after an update on its highly anticipated robotaxi included fewer details than investors were hoping for.