Wall Street holds steadier as oil prices pare their gains

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting Wednesday, and Treasury yields are rising following an encouraging update on the job market's strength.

The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged in afternoon trading, a day after sliding from its record on worries about a possible widening of the fighting in the Middle East. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%, as of 2:20 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2%.

Oil prices rose again as the world waits to see how Israel will respond to Tuesday's missile attack from Iran, but they pared their gains as the morning progressed. After briefly topping $76 earlier, the price for a barrel of Brent crude was up 0.2% to $73.56.

While Israel is not a major producer of oil, Iran is, and a worry is that a broadening war could affect other neighboring countries that are also integral to the flow of crude.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose after a report indicated hiring by U.S. employers outside the government may have been stronger last month than expected.

The report from ADP Research said private-sector employers accelerated their hiring to a pace of 143,000 in September. That could be an encouraging signal for the more comprehensive report on the U.S. job market that’s arriving on Friday from the U.S. government.

The dominant question hanging over Wall Street has been whether the job market will continue to hold up after the Federal Reserve earlier kept interest rates at a two-decade high in hopes of braking on the economy enough to stamp out high inflation.

Stocks are near their records in large part on the belief that the U.S. economy will indeed continue to grow, now that the Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates to give it more juice. The Fed last month lowered its main interest rate for the first time in more than four years and indicated more cuts will arrive through next year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.78% from 3.73% late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which more closely follows expectations for what the Fed will do with overnight interest rates, rose to 3.64% from 3.61%.

Traders are shifting their expectations for the Fed’s next move on rates toward a traditional-sized cut of a quarter of a percentage point, according to data from CME Group. Last week, more traders were betting on a larger cut of half a percentage point.