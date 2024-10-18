Wall Street heads for its longest weekly winning streak of the year

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are hanging around their records Friday after Netflix jumped and CVS Health slid amid mixed reports on profits.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in afternoon trading and is lingering close to its all-time high set early this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2 points, or less than 0.1%, a day after setting its own record, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher, as of 12:21 p.m. Eastern time.

Netflix jumped 10.1% after the streaming giant reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. That was despite a slowdown in subscriber growth.

It helped offset an 9.2% drop for CVS Health, which said it’s likely to report a profit for the latest quarter that’s well below what analysts had been expecting. The company also said David Joyner, an executive vice president, is taking over as president and CEO for Karen Lynch.

Trading overall on Wall Street remained relatively calm, as the S&P 500 heads toward the close of a sixth straight winning week, which would be its longest such streak of the year.

Solid economic data has boosted hopes the U.S. economy can make a perfect escape from the worst inflation in generations, one that ends without a painful recession that many investors had seen as nearly inevitable. And with the Federal Reserve now cutting interest rates to keep the economy humming, the expectation among optimists is that stocks can rise even further.

But critics are warning that stock prices look too expensive given how much faster they’ve climbed than corporate profits.

David Lefkowitz, head of U.S. equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, sees both sides. But he says that while stock prices are indeed high relative to profits, they're "reasonable" when considering the Fed is cutting interest rates and other factors. He's also expecting growth in corporate profits to continue, and he raised his forecast for where the S&P 500 could be in June to 6,300 from 6,200.

On Wall Street, American Express fell 3% despite reporting better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its revenue fell short of forecasts, and it said its revenue for the full year of 2024 will likely come in at the lower end of the forecasted range it gave at the start of the year.

The credit-card company's drop was the biggest reason the Dow dragged behind other stock indexes.